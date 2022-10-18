5 Biggest Takeaways From What Teresa Giudice & Joe Gorga Said About Each Other at BravoCon

Teresa Giudice’s feud with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga was a hot topic of conversation at BravoCon 2022.

Although they can’t say exactly what went down due to their contracts with the network, both sides have confirmed that something happened during the taping of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 finale.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list — right? — Of reasons in our heads and why and I will let all my listeners know this — you know, obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’. Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” Melissa said on the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast.

At BravoCon, the New Jersey panel was split in two. And while many suspected it was because of Teresa’s feud with her brother, it wasn’t confirmed until Sunday, October 16, 2022. “They’re really not in a good place, as you might have gathered,” Cohen said during the “Ask Andy” panel, according to Page Six.

But while Teresa, Joe, and Melissa didn’t sit down together for any panels during the three-day event in New York City, they were both asked about each other during various interviews throughout the weekend.

Here are the biggest takeaways from what Teresa, Joe, and Melissa said at BravoCon:

1. Teresa Was ‘Devastated’ When She Found Out Her Brother Was Skipping Her Wedding

Prior to BravoCon weekend, Teresa kept things about her wedding positive, often saying that everyone who wanted to be at her wedding was there and not spending too much time dwelling on her brother’s absence. However, she got a bit more candid about her feelings in recent interviews.

During a chat with Us Weekly, Teresa was asked how she felt about Joe skipping her wedding.

“That’s my only family. So, what do you think? Yeah, it was devastating,” she told the outlet. “I mean, the day before, I was in tears ‘cause I just found out. It was heartbreaking… it’s my only family, and Luis was hurting for me. My children were hurting. But then that day, that day was our day,” she added.

2. Teresa Said She Wished Her Brother Was at Her Wedding

Following Teresa’s August 2022 wedding, she says that her brother hasn’t even called her. In an interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Teresa said that she was sad that her brother didn’t attend her wedding.

“The only one thing was that I wished my brother was there because, he’s my only family member,” Teresa said. “That was devastating,” she said.

She was also asked how she felt that her brother said he “regretted not going to the wedding.”

“That was very nice of him,” she said. “You know, I still haven’t gotten a call since that happened. But, it’s okay. So, I wish him and his family the best. I really do. I just have to heal from all that,” she added.

3. Joe Said the Drama Is ‘Ruining’ His Life

Teresa and Joe have had an up and down relationship for years, but they’ve always managed to work things out. This time, however, it doesn’t seem like there’s an end of their rift in sight.

“At this point, I just don’t know what else to say. I’m tired. I’m tired of talking about this for 13 years,” Joe told Page Six at BravoCon.

“I’m 48 years old, and I’m happy that I woke up this morning and happy that I have healthy kids, a beautiful wife, a beautiful life, and I just want to be happy, man. This kind of drama is ruining my life,” he added.

4. Melissa Says Teresa ‘Drew a Line’ by Not Including Her in the Wedding Party

Long before the finale fight took place, Teresa had decided that her sister-in-law would not be a part of her bridal party. She revealed such during an interview with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” — and that’s when Melissa found out.

“From day one with all the wedding drama, I was told on national TV I wasn’t gonna be a part of it,” Melissa told Us Weekly at BravoCon. “I was told we are not close. I was told all of these things. So when you draw the line in the sand, well then, I have to stand behind the line. And then don’t be upset when we’re behind the line because you drew it,” she added.

“It wasn’t just one event. I feel like everybody wants to think there was like one big thing that happened that caused us to say we’re not going to this wedding,” she continued. “I think it was a series of events. I think it was a long time coming. I think I knew certain things that I couldn’t say out loud. And then, at the finale, they came out and just — energies rose.”

5. Joe Thinks Teresa Should Have Welcomed Him & His Wife to the RHONJ Franchise With Open Arms

In an impassioned rant on the BravoCon stage, Joe explained why he feels that his sister should have welcomed him and his wife to RHONJ after she was cast. He explained things by making an analogy to someone in construction.

Joe said that if he was hired to do a big project, he would bring in people that he knew to help so that they too could make money.

“[If I] built this building and I have a cousin that does electrical… I’m giving you a job,” he said, according to Page Six. “Not that we are being in competition. F*** that. We’re family,” he continued.

“I am tired of hearing that bulls***. Because you know what? If you love each other, right? And we’re family, you help one another rise,” he added.

