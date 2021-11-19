Teresa Giudice Reveals When She Knew Her Marriage to Joe Giudice Was Over

Teresa Giudice gave new details about her decision to end her marriage to her first husband, Joe Giudice.

During a discussion with Cynthia Bailey on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” Teresa revealed that the jail sentences she and her ex served for fraud charges proved to be the nail in the coffin for their marriage.

Teresa revealed that three months after she completed her nearly year-long prison term, her husband was sent away and “never came home.” He served 41 months in jail and was then deported to Italy, per The Knot.

While Teresa revealed that she initially “thought it was going to work out” between her and Joe, she became resentful towards him after her mother passed away because she felt robbed of time with her.

“And then when he got out, I was like, ‘When I see him, this will be my true test,” she said of Joe.

Teresa revealed that after they reunited, her then-husband tried to kiss her and she was unable to reciprocate.

“I hate to even say this, but one night, he laid on top of me but like, with our clothes on, and he was trying to kiss me, and I just couldn’t even open my mouth,” she said. “I was just … disconnected.”

The mom of four added that she “didn’t feel anything” for Joe at that point.

In early 2020, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans saw Teresa admit that her husband of 20 years said something similar to her. According to People, after she visited him at a detainment center that he was temporarily assigned to, she recalled to her brother, “Today, Joe said the craziest s*** to me. He said to me, ‘I just want you to know, I feel nothing for you.’ He told me, ‘Go find someone else. I won’t even be mad.’ ”

Joe Giudice Admitted the Marriage Would Never Have Lasted

Teresa and Joe were high school sweethearts. After marrying in 1999 they welcomed daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. Twenty years – and two prison terms later – they were divorced.

In 2021, Joe told Us Weekly he does not think his marriage to Teresa would have lasted even if he hadn’t been deported. He also admitted he doesn’t “really miss being married.”

“Why would I want to go back to that?” he asked. “There’s a lot of other women out there.”

Joe added that he still talks to his ex and has “nothing against her.”

“I grew up with her, you know what I mean? She’s the mother of my kids,” he said.

Teresa is Now Engaged to Louie Ruelas

Teresa is now eyeing her next marriage. In October 2021, she became engaged to Luis “Louie” Ruelas during a trip to Greece, People reported. The lavish proposal included flowers, candles, and a choreographed fireworks display set to string music. The two had been dating for about a year before getting engaged.

In an interview with Celebuzz, Joe gave his full blessing to his ex-wife and her new fiancé.

“I’m happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings,” he told the outlet. “I think they moved a bit quick into this romance but I’m glad she found her true love and wish them all the best.”

