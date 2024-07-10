Teresa Giudice Still Wants Answers From Ex-Husband’s Joe’s Famous Season 4 Phone Call

Teresa Giudice reflected on a memorable scene from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” that was filmed more than a decade ago.

In a July 2024 interview, the RHONJ OG admitted she thought producers edited in her ex-husband Joe Giudice’s crude comments about her during a group trip to Napa, California, in 2012. The scene played out in the RHONJ season 4 episode “Whine Country.”

In the famous season 4 scene, the Giudice patriarch was overheard as he stepped away to make a phone call while the cast members celebrated Caroline Manzo’s 50th birthday in Napa. “Here she comes, my b*** wife,” Joe Giudice said to the mystery person on the other end of the line. “She’s such a c***.” He then hung up from the call after his wife came over to check on who he was talking to.

Speaking on the “Reality With the King” podcast in July 2024, Teresa, 52, told host Carlos King that her now-ex-husband never spoke about her in such a crude manner and she still questions who he was talking to.

“I’m like, ‘My husband’s never called me the C-word,’” she shared. “I’m like, ‘He’s never … You guys edited that in.’ [The show’s producers were] like, ‘Teresa, no we didn’t.’ [Andy Cohen was} like, ‘Nobody edited that in. Your husband said it.’”

The Giudices divorced in 2020 after 20 years of marriage.

Teresa Giudice Was in Shock When She Saw the Scene

Teresa Giudice told King she was “in shock” when she first watched the scene with her husband’s phone call in 2012. “He slept on the couch for two weeks,” she told King of her ex. “I was really pissed. And he was really upset, too. I’m like, ‘I can’t believe you called me that. You never said that to me.’”

At the time, she posted a Bravo blog post and revealed that she was given a heads-up about the scene before it aired on Bravo. “Once I got a copy and watched it, I was sick. I felt like I’d been kicked in the stomach,” Teresa wrote, noting that she “begged” the network to pull the scene.

“He doesn’t talk like that to me at home, he’s never called me that name before, and he doesn’t remember saying it,” she added. “It hurt my feelings, and it was horrible to watch played out on national TV.”

In the new interview, Teresa also questioned if her husband was having an affair at the time. (He claimed the phone call was a “work call.”)

“There was two women that I thought he might have been cheating on me with. And I asked those two women,” Teresa told King. “One of them was his secretary at the time, and the other one was, I’m not going to say who it is. One of them was someone that he knew from his past and I was friends with her too. I asked both of them. I blatantly asked them, ‘Are you [expletive] my husband?’ Both … denied it so what was I supposed to do?” she added.

“He still denies [it] till today,” Teresa told King. “Do I believe him? No. I don’t believe him. I’m like, ‘Just admit it, we’re divorced now.’”

Joe Giudice Apologized For His Rant About Teresa

Although they divorced in 2020, Teresa and Joe Giudice have an amicable relationship for the sake of their four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

In a 2022 interview on Teresa’s podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” Joe admitted he was “disgusted” by his behavior on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“I’ve never used that word with any girl,” he claimed. “I don’t even know where it came from… And especially to call the mother of my kids that name … When I saw that, I was like, disgusted.”

Joe Giudice also admitted that he hated being on the Bravo reality show to begin with. “I really did not want to be on [the show],” he added. “It was, like annoying to me to sit there and have people film what I’m doing.”