Teresa Giudice Talks Kathy Hilton: ‘She Reminds Me of Me’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice revealed her favorite Bravo personalities during a November 2022 episode of the “Everything Iconic” podcast, hosted by Danny Pellegrino. The mother of four shared she had a particular fondness for “Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Echevarria, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality Cynthia Bailey, and Ashley Darby of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” Giudice also noted she recently became acquainted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais.

“I met her at an event, Garcelle, from Beverly Hills, she’s a beautiful woman, beautiful inside and out, love her,” said Giudice. “She just text me the other day, because we did connect a few months ago, I don’t know, at an event that we did together, they all took our photos, it’s like some Bravo event – I forgot what it actually was but we got talking with each other and I was just like wow, we really connected. I felt it.”

The RHONJ star also shared she identified with Beauvais’ RHOBH castmate, Kathy Hilton.

“You know, who I met recently too and I loved her, I did an event with her, Kathy Hilton, we had so much fun together. She reminds me of me, like you can tell she has a good heart, good soul,” said Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About the Gorgas on the ‘Everything Iconic’ Podcast

As fans are aware, Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, wed in August 2022. Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided to not attend the nuptials for undisclosed reasons. The “Namaste B$tches” podcast host briefly spoke about her relationship with the Gorgas during the “Everything Iconic” episode.

“I kept my mouth shut for a long time, and I’m still going to keep my mouth shut, and I’m just going to answer the questions that I have to answer, and that’s it. Wish them well, and that’s it and let’s move on,” said Giudice.

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Her Decision to Not Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

During an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Melissa shared her thoughts about not being a guest at Giudice’s wedding. She also suggested that she looked forward to the upcoming thirteenth season of RHONJ to air so fans could get a better understanding of her feud with Giudice.

“I don’t think it is so much of a regret as it is a sadness, it’s unfortunate and you don’t get those moments back. Right, but it’s really hard waiting to explain why we didn’t go for you to see the reasons why and understand why. But I also know there’s a lot of people out there that are very proud of us for finally standing our ground because there’s been a lot of ups and downs throughout the year,” said the “On Display” singer.

Melissa Gorga Discussed Season 13 at BravoCon

In an October 2022 BravoCon panel, Melissa shared her thoughts about RHONJ season 13. She explained that she believed fans may be “a little sad” while watching the upcoming season.

“You’re going to feel all types of emotions because there are a lot that’s going on. It’s very real. It’s very raw, it’s sometimes hard to watch this season, but it’s our life right? So we need to show you what’s going on. And I think that for me, personally, it’s a season that’s very real and very honest,” said Melissa.

