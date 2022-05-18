Teresa Giudice Reveals Surprising Decision About Changing Her Name

Teresa Giudice and her fiance Luis Ruelas are preparing to get married in the summer of 2022, and their wedding plans are already under way.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star got engaged during a trip to Greece in October 2021, according to People magazine.

“It was absolutely exquisite. The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a ‘Marry Me’ sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised,” a source told the outlet at the time.

A short time after getting engaged, Giudice sat down for an interview with Billy Bush on Extra to talk all things wedding. While Giudice admitted that she and Ruelas hadn’t set a date at the time, she knew that she wanted one thing without a doubt: A destination wedding.

Now, there seems to be something else that has been decided: Giudice is not changing her last name.

Giudice Said That Ruelas Wants Her to Keep Her Last Name

Although Giudice is fairly traditional, it sounds like she won’t be taking her new husband’s last name when the two tie the knot. She revealed such during a sit down on the “Slut Pig” podcast.

When asked if she will change her last name, Giudice said, “I wanted to. Luis doesn’t want me to.” And while she did consider hyphenating her last name, Giudice said that her fiance recognizes that she is known by Teresa Giudice and he feels that she should keep it.

“He’s like, ‘babe, you’re known as Teresa Giudice.’ And he’s like, ‘your daughters names are Giudice,'” she continued. “He’s just amazing, you know,” she added.

The reality star changed her name from Teresa Gorga to Teresa Giudice when she married her first husband, Joe Giudice, in 1999.

Giudice Has Also Chosen Her Bridal Party

Another thing that Giudice has settled on is her bridal party. The RHONJ star has asked those closest to her to stand by her as she exchanges vows with Ruelas in the coming months.

Giudice’s four daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana, will all serve as their mother’s maids of honor. Giudice admitted that she originally wanted a small, intimate wedding, but things have sort of taken off.

“It started out, I’ll be honest with you. I just wanted my four daughters and I wanted Luis’ two sons. And then, my honey, you know, he’s just so happy, and he started asking, he’s like ‘I want this one and this one and this one,’” she said on the May 6, 2022, episode of the “Slut Pig” podcast.

“He wanted Dave, Dina’s husband. And he wanted Gary, his brother-in-law that he’s very close to,” she explained. Giudice will have eight bridesmaids.

Giudice did not ask her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga to be in her wedding party, despite Ruelas’ two sisters being involved. Giudice admitted that she didn’t ask Gorga to be in her wedding because she doesn’t feel like they are close. Giudice did ask her brother, Joe Gorga, to be in the wedding. However, he isn’t sure that he wants to partake since his wife isn’t included.

