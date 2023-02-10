Full-Time RHONJ Star Reveals if She’s In or Out for Season 14

Teresa Giudice is the only remaining OG on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and she has no plans of changing her role on the show.

While many fans have been wondering if Giudice would quit after a major falling out with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, Giudice recently told People magazine that she won’t be leaving anytime soon.

“I would never step away. I started the show. I’m never going to give that to anyone because I’m the one that started the show. Other people are trying to put that out there, like, ‘Oh, Teresa wants to leave.’ It’s so crazy to me how people are trying to plant the seed that Teresa wants to leave the show … the games that people play. No. I started this. I’m not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away,” the reality star told the outlet in December 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Melissa Gorga Previously Said She Doesn’t Have Plans to Quit the Show

While some people may be wondering how Giudice and the Gorgas are going to film moving forward since they aren’t talking to one another, it seems neither Giudice nor Gorga have any plans on leaving the show.

On the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast, Melissa Gorga confirmed that she and her husband did not attend Giudice’s wedding the week prior. She also explained that she enjoys doing the show and makes “good money” filming.

“Obviously, we make good money. I am not going to lie about that. I think anyone who lies about that is a fool. I make a decent salary, okay?” she said. “Putting that aside, my husband makes way more than I do, okay? If I didn’t want to do ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey,’ I could simply quit. Not one thing in my life would change. Not my house. Not my vacations. Not my cars. Zero,” she added.

When fans started questioning whether or not she was hinting at a RHONJ departure, Melissa Gorga cleared up any and all confusion on her Instagram Stories.

“People are taking pieces from my podcast and assuming I’m leaving the show. ‘This is how rumors get started.’ I never said I was leaving the show. I was just clarifying how we felt after a difficult weekend. We have no plans on leaving,” she wrote.

Melissa Gorga joined the cast as a full-time star in season 3.

Teresa Giudice Has Said That Her Sister-in-Law Auditioned for the Show Behind Her Back

Giudice has always maintained that Melissa Gorga auditioned with Bravo for a spot on the show without Giudice really being involved in the decision or even knowing it was happening until it basically already happened.

On the December 14, 2022, episode of the “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Giudice spoke out about how she felt when her sister-in-law and brother joined RHONJ.

“I feel like my light got dimmed because of my family coming on the show behind my back,” Giudice said. She echoed this in her interview with People.

“I never signed up to be on a TV show with my family. This was my thing. I was excited about it. It was something new for me, and it was like my job, and I was excited, and then all of a sudden I get bombarded and ambushed by my family. And it was very sad, because I felt like my dream kind of got shattered,” she told the outlet.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Louie Ruelas Purchased Fake Designer Jewelry