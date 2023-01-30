Teresa Giudice on Leaving New Jersey: ‘Counting Down’

Teresa Giudice is done with New Jersey, or at least the cold of the Northeast, as she recently revealed that she was planning on moving to either California or Florida in four years.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star first brought up her aversion to the cold in the January 4 episode of “Namaste B$tches,” as her co-host Melissa Pfeister brought up that she was in Park City, Utah, with her family. The location is a big ski destination in the U.S. and she said she was jealous when she saw Giudice’s photos from the beach in Tulum, Mexico, as she’s not a big fan of the cold and the snow.

Giudice replied, “I went to Park City, Utah, for a meeting once, like sorry that’s not my thing, I don’t like snow, I don’t like cold.” She said she couldn’t wait to leave because she despises the cold. “In four years, I want to be out of here, either California or Florida,” she shared. She said she wants to do “six months” in New Jersey and “six months in somewhere warm because I am not doing the cold anymore.”

Giudice seems to be serious about her desire to move as she brought it up again in the January 18 episode of the podcast, telling Los Angeles-based Pfeister, “Listen, I wanna move by you ‘cause, like, this weather is so crappy. Like, today it was pouring rain this morning and I was just like, ‘Oh my God.’ I’m thinking about you. I’m like, ‘Melissa’s in the sunshine… I wanna be there with her.’”

Teresa Giudice Said She Told Her Husband That She’s ‘Counting Down’ Until Her Youngest Is Off to College Then They’ll Move

On the podcast, Giudice said that she told her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, that they would be moving to the West Coast or Florida in four years, once her youngest daughter, 14-year-old Audriana, is done high school. “I told Louie, ‘For four more years, I’m counting down,’” she told listeners. “Four more years until Audriana goes to college.”

Giudice was born and raised in New Jersey, where she now lives with her new husband Ruelas and the four daughters she shares with her first husband, Joe Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Said She’s Not Leaving RHONJ Unless Bravo Asks Her To Leave as She’s an OG of the Show

Despite her desire to head to a warmer climate, Giudice recently said she has no plans of leaving “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” as she’s an OG of the show.

While speaking with Pfeister during the January 4 episode of the podcast, Giudice’s co-host asked her about rumors that she’d be leaving after the upcoming 13th season.

The RHONJ star said the rumors aren’t true and she believes they were planted by some of her RHONJ co-stars. She said the stories are completely false and while Bravo has the ultimate say in who stays and who goes, her plan is to stay on RHONJ until she’s asked to leave.

