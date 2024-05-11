Teresa Giudice Explains Why She’s Done Defending Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice revealed she will stop defending her relationship with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

During a May 7 episode of “The Talk,” guest host “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Camilla Luddington asked Giudice if she was “tired of having to defend [her] love bubble, [her] relationship, and [Ruelas] all the time” to her RHONJ co-stars. Giudice replied, “Well, I’m done defending.”

She explained she does not have to defend Ruelas because she provided “black and white facts” during the production of RHONJ season 14.

“It’s going to be very eye-opening,” said the mother of four.

Giudice also stated that her husband, whom she wed in August 2022, “didn’t sign up” to be a reality television star. According to the mother of four, Ruelas did not expect “that a lot of [her] cast members were going to attack him” on RHONJ when he began dating her in 2020.

“My poor husband, when I first met him, this was all new to him. He didn’t understand reality TV. But now, he is unfortunately adjusted to it. This is his third season [on RHONJ]. I felt bad for him, because he did go through a lot,” said Giudice.

She also stated she believes her RHONJ co-stars went after Ruelas “because they were trying to get to [her].”

“They knew they didn’t have anything on me. So instead they figured, ‘Let’s hurt the person she loves.’ And that’s what they’ve been doing,” said Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Mentioned Her Relationship With the Gorgas on ‘The Talk’

During the May 7 “Talk” episode, Giudice briefly discussed her estranged relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. She stated that she is not speaking to the Gorgas, despite filming RHONJ season 14 scenes with them.

She also stated that she is not interested in mending her relationship with the couple. Giudice said that she did not appreciate their decision to not attend her and Ruelas’ wedding because of events that transpired at the RHONJ season 13 finale.

“I kept my mouth shut a lot to keep the peace while my parents were alive. My parents are no longer here. And after what they did after my wedding, tried to make my wedding all about them, that was the last straw,” said the 51-year-old.

Giudice made similar comments about her brother in a December 2023 interview with Us Weekly, alongside her daughter, Gia Giudice.

“I’ve covered a lot for my brother throughout the years. And I did that because of my parents. And a lot is going to come out,” said Giudice.

Melissa Gorga Discussed Filming RHONJ Season 14 With Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga spoke about her relationship with Giudice in a December 2023 interview with Page Six, alongside her husband. She stated that she felt relieved to cease communication with her sister-in-law.

“It feels amazing,” said Melissa Gorga.

The reality television personality also teased that RHONJ season 14 is “a very different season.”

“All the friendships are different. It’s just different. I actually enjoyed this season a lot,” said the mother of three.

New episodes of RHONJ air on Sundays on Bravo.