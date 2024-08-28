Teresa Giudice Reveals the 1 Moment From RHONJ Finale Watch Party She Didn’t Like

Teresa Giudice revealed there was one thing she didn’t like about “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” watch party.

In July 2024, the cast of the Bravo reality show gathered at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, New Jersey for an aftershow-style finale watch party instead of a traditional reunion.

During an August 2024 episode of her podcast, “Turning the Tables,” Giudice told @AllaboutTRHPodcast hosts Roxanne Bahri and Shantel Butras that she didn’t actually watch the RHONJ “aftershow,” because she lived it. “I watched it when we actually filmed it,” Giudice explained. “I was away, I didn’t watch after they edited it, I watched it when we actually filmed it.”

Giudice revealed that the one scene she didn’t like was when her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas made a dark comment about Margaret Josephs’ son.

“The only part that I was not happy about was the part, you know, that what Louie said about my cast member’s son,” she said on the podcast. “Then I said, ‘I know Lou did not mean that.’ Like, Lou would not want to hurt a soul, you know. And then he came out and he did put something on his Instagram. He apologized for it. That’s not what he meant.”

Teresa Giudice Went Head-to-Head With Dolores Catania in the Watch Party Scene

The scene Giudice didn’t like first aired during the RHONJ season 14 finale, titled “When All is Said and Done.” During a shocking segment, her husband Ruelas ranted about Josephs and her family. “I hope Margaret and her family suffer,” he told Giudice in a scene filmed at their New Jersey mansion. “I hope her son suffers, the way I suffered, the way other people in our family have suffered with a woman like that. She is a disgusting, vile human being. …She’s a real piece of garbage.”

The scene was replayed during the watch party, where the RHONJ cast saw it for the first time. As the rest of the cast appeared horrified by Ruelas’ words, Giudice’s close friend Dolores Catania said, “Louie’s going to get a lot of [expletive] for that, Teresa. For what he said about the son.”

Giudice said she didn’t care and claimed her family suffered from Josephs’ actions.

“That’s wrong” Catania fired back. “If I could stand here and back him up all the time, as I do, I cannot not say that that was wrong. That’s wrong.”

Giudice finally agreed that he would make sure Ruelas apologized for the remark. Ruelas issued a public apology when the episode aired in August 2024. He admitted he was “disappointed” in his actions and acknowledged that no one’s child should be brought into the cast’s drama.

During an appearance on Jason Tartick’s ‘Trading Secrets” podcast on August 19, 2024, Catania admitted she couldn’t bring herself to watch the scene back. “I don’t want to watch it back because I knew when I did it, I’m like ‘Ah, this is going to be a thing,’” she told host Jason Tartick. “You know, it was kind of a visceral reaction but again it’s for two reasons. Number one, he’s going to get flack for that. And number two it shouldn’t have been said. … I was upset for what was said,” she added.

Teresa Giudice Unfollowed Some Fan Accounts Amid Season 14 Backlash

Although her husband apologized for his remarks, Giudice admitted that the backlash amid the season caused her to unfollow a lot of social media accounts.

“I do [have wonderful fans], but then when they turn, it’s crazy,” she said on her podcast. “I don’t know what happened this year. It’s crazy. It’s so toxic out there that I unfollowed a lot of accounts because it’s like, I’d rather not see it.”

“I’m better like that,” Giudice explained. “Out of sight, out of mind. When you don’t see it, you don’t know, and it doesn’t even bother you.”

“[I’m trying] to protect my peace because it’s, like, it’s crazy,” the RHONJ OG added. “There’s so much hatred in the world.”

