PHOTOS: Fans Mock Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas ‘Staged’ Honeymoon PDA

Fans were not holding back their criticism of the Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas honeymoon photos.

On August 15, 2022, paparazzi photos of Giudice and Ruelas surfaced online. In those images, the bikini-clad honeymooner was strutting along the beaches of Greece with her new husband. In several of the photos, Ruelas is seen grabbing his new wife’s butt and the couple is spotted laughing and embracing.

These photos shot and published by various news outlets went unedited unlike the photos the coupled shared on Instagram Stories with filters, stickers, and flowery captions.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Commented on Seeing Teresa Giudice Without Retouching: ‘What a Difference Not Using Filters Make’

Fans were quick to comment on the photos all over social media.

“Do something about the cellulite,” a troll wrote.

“Tell me you’re looking for attention without telling me you’re looking for attention,” someone posted.

“Wow. What a difference not using filters make,” someone commented.

“Yikes. What is she doin to her face. ? Please stop,” another fan said. A fan replied to the comment writing, “it looks like it’s melting lol.”

“I don’t know what’s bigger, her head or her lips,” someone asked.

“Geez, what happened to her face in the last photo? Guess she forgot her glam squad,” someone wrote.

“When there is no photoshop,” another fan pointed out.

“What is wrong with her face,” a fan asked. “Fgs she seriously needs to lay off the cosmetic procedures. She’s 8 years younger than me but looks a lot older than me. I’m not being nasty, she’s ruining her face. Plus giving her girls the wrong impression about beauty and being OK in your own body.”

“Oops a ‘real’ look got posted. Everyone commenting on her lips but I’m confused with the misplaced bellybutton,” someone else wrote.

Fans Ripped Guidice & Ruelas for ‘Staged’ Photos: ‘Guess Someone Called the Paparazzi’

“Why they staged photos in their honeymoon, how desperate?!?” a fan asked. Another person agreed writing, “exactly right! Like wth in Greece knows her, or even cares who she is. They paid the paps to be there she is the thirstiest, besides him, person ever.”

“Staged much?” another person said.

“Guess someone called the paparazzi……gurl bye,” another fan wrote.

“They def know how to work a staged photo shoot. Spencer and Heidi vibes,” someone pointed out.

“So no part of her life is private? Always a reality star for fortune & fame.. pathetic..,” another person wrote.

“Best thing for everyone would be to stop reporting on her and these fake staged pictures,” a fan said.

“He is in it for the publicity… she’s a attention seeker.. can’t stand her,” someone said.

The pair were married on August 6, 2022, amid controversy. Her brother Joe Gorga, who was meant to walk her down the aisle, was missing from the nuptials along with his wife Melissa Gorga, due to Guidice revealing an alleged affair that Melissa had. This storyline was part of the RHONJ season finale that had just wrapped filming and has not aired yet.

