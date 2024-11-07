Teresa Giudice Co-Star Claims Luis Ruelas Cheated

Teresa Giudice clapped back at one of her co-stars on “House of Villains.”

After “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star received a massive gift of roses from her husband, Luis Ruelas, during filming for the E! reality show, her co-star Tiffany Pollard made an upsetting allegation.

As seen in a preview clip posted by People magazine, Pollard alleged that Giudice’s husband of two years cheated on her. Amid suspicions that Giudice was going to put her up on the House of Villains” Hit List, Pollard dealt a low blow to the Bravo star.

“You know why Luis really sent those roses?” she asked. “Because he’s guilty, [expletive]! He’s been [expletive] around and each one of those roses represent how many times he cheated on your [expletive] since you been in here.”

Giudice fired back to tell Pollard, “You’re disgusting!”

Giudice has had to defend her relationship with Ruelas from the jump. As soon as she began dating the businessman, rumors about his past surfaced. After she married Ruelas in 2022, Giudice dealt with split rumors. In a February 2024 episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Giudice assured listeners her marriage was not on the rocks.

“I was like, are you serious?” she said after fans noticed she went on a trip without her husband. “Louie and I are not getting divorced. And I’m allowed to go on a girls’ trip, he’s allowed to go on his trips…we’re allowed to not be together 24/7.”

Tiffany Pollard Apologized to Teresa & Her Husband

After Giudice’s ‘House of Villains” blowout with Pollard, a source confirmed to People that Ruelas was not unfaithful to his wife and that Pollard had only made the remark “to get under Teresa’s skin to gain an advantage in the competition.”

“Louie never cheated, and she knew that she actually apologized to Louie at the premiere party,” the insider told the outlet.

Pollard also explained to Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” that all was good with her and Giudice following filming. “I’ll say, in the ‘House of Villains,’ there ain’t no hard feelings because when I want to create some invisible issues, I’m going to that. So I was bored and I wanted to just shake up my roommate and have a little fun.”

As for the reason Ruelas sent roses to Giudice, it was explained that he sent his wife 333 roses in honor of her late mother because he knew she was “homesick” during filming. Giudice often includes the hashtag #333 on Instagram posts about her late mother Antonia Gorga, who died in 2017.

Teresa Giudice Thinks Her 1st Husband Joe was Unfaithful

While she is confident that her husband has not cheated on her, Giudice admitted she had doubts about her first husband, Joe Giudice, with whom she shared 20 years of marriage. The Bravo star and her ex also share four daughters, Gia, 23, Gabriella, 20, Milania, 18, and Audriana, 15.

Giudice confronted her then-husband on-camera when took a mysterious phone call during a cast trip to Napa in a famous RHONJ season 4 scene. Joe Giudice claimed it was a “work call.”

Speaking on the “Reality With the King” podcast in July 2024, Giudice questioned if her first husband had been having an affair at the time.

“There was two women that I thought he might have been cheating on me with,” she told King. “And I asked those two women. One of them was his secretary at the time. And the other one was, I’m not going to say who it is. One of them was someone that he knew from his past and I was friends with her too. I asked both of them. I blatantly asked them, ‘Are you [expletive] my husband?’ Both denied it so what was I supposed to do?”

“He still denies ’til today,” Giudice added. “Do I believe him? No. I don’t believe him. I’m like, ‘Just admit it, we’re divorced now.’”