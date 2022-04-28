Fans React to Luis Ruelas’ Questionable Behavior on RHONJ Finale

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast wrapped up season 12 with a trip to Nashville, but what happened there isn’t staying there.

On the finale episode of the Bravo reality show that aired on April 26, Teresa Giudice’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas, was in the hot seat as the cast rehashed stories about his past, including allegations that he has an abusive history. When Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, questioned Ruelas about his past, he admitted he was in “toxic relationships” with “desperate, thirsty, low-life exes,” following his divorce at age 35, per Page Six.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I was this crown of a man,” Ruelas told Gorga. “I was trying to figure things out and in that process, I made my own mistakes. I take ownership for that. However, I wasn’t abusive. Was I perfect? No, but when I met your sister, my life changed.”

The New Jersey businessman also vowed to “be there” for Giudice and “never let her down”

Luis Ruelas’ Demeanor Changed Later in the Episode

In the episode, Giudice went at it with Margaret Josephs for constantly spreading gossip about her boyfriend. Ruelas was visibly agitated as the RHONJ cast continued to talk about his relationship with Giudice, and at one point he was pacing back and forth and sweating before telling Giudice he wanted to leave the Nashville restaurant they were filming at.

“I’m not here to audition for Margaret,” he said to Giudice. “Margaret is starving to sit in your seat. …Let’s go I wanna get out of here…this is too much,” he added.

On the way out, Ruelas said he was “done” with dealing with the RHONJ cast.

“I’ve worked hard,” he told Giudice. “You don’t have to work a day in your life. How lucky is that? Let’s move into our 15,000 square-foot house, alright?”

All of the cast members appeared alarmed by Ruelas’ behavior, with Jackie Goldschneider noting in a confessional that his “true colors” were starting to show.

RHONJ Fans Say Luis Ruelas is a Walking Red Flag

Fans on social media reacted to the situation. In a Reddit thread, commenters posted about Ruelas’ “concerning” behavior.

“His words were very concerning,” one Redditor wrote. “’She wants your seat at the table’ ‘You don’t have to work I make enough money for the both of us’ ‘ Let’s go to our 15k sq home.’ First, he’s obviously putting stuff in her head about all the women when they are alone. Second, is he intentionally trying to isolate her? Third, ‘let’s go? “

“From what I have seen, Luis is a walking red flag,” another wrote.

“Teresa didn’t really want to leave at that point, but I feel Louis made her,” a third chimed in.

Others compared Giudice’s relationship to that of “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson and her ex, Brooks Ayers. Gunvalson dated Ayers for nearly five years, but following their 2015 split, she filed a lawsuit against him over an unpaid loan, per BravoTV.com.

“YALL GET READY FOR VICKI & BROOKS 2.0 Feels like it’ll be a bit different and even darker…woof I hope I’m wrong,” a commenter wrote of Giudice’s relationship.

“That guy, Luis, is not a good person but let Teresa be in her love bubble until he’s dragging her back to prison. Then she’ll finally admit that he wasn’t a good man like she did with her ex,” another wrote.

“Don’t put a grown a** adult with a problematic past on a reality show if you don’t want the past to come walking,” another wrote. “She’s learned nothing. I hope her dorters are not affected by this dim bulb in her love bubble.”

Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas’ Love Bubble is Still Intact

Despite all of the drama about Giudice’s relationship, her love bubble has yet to pop, and she’s getting ready to marry Ruelas in a New Jersey wedding set for this summer, according to Us Weekly.

The couple also recently celebrated their love – and the groom-to-be’s birthday — with a trip to Turks and Caicos that was gifted to them by Giudice’s pal, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kenya Moore.

In an Instagram post, Ruelas thanked Giudice for spoiling him with an “over the top” birthday weekend.

“When you came into my life, You changed my life without even trying, and I don’t think I could ever tell you how much you mean to me,” he captioned a photo of him and his fiancée. “I have looked at you in a million ways and loved you in each. Thinking of you always, You lift me up and hold me down and love me true & authentically. You bring me peace & you bring me the most precious gift of LOVE – thank you for believing in fairy tales, I’ve been waiting for you my whole life.”

