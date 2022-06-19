Teresa Giudice Celebrates With ‘Love Bubble’ Themed Housewarming Party

Teresa Giudice threw an elegant party to celebrate the purchase of her new home.

In 2021, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and her fiancé, Louie Ruelas, purchased a lavish nine-bedroom home that sits on six acres of land, according to Bravo.com, but they are just now celebrating their move-in. The new home was featured on the 12th season of RHONJ after Giudice listed the Montville, New Jersey mansion she previously shared with her ex-husband Joe, and had raised their four daughters in, for $2.5 million, per Hollywood Life.

Giudice’s new home is less of a love nest and more of a love bubble, and her housewarming party featured that theme.

Teresa Giudice’s Housewarming Party Featured a ‘Love Bubble’ Theme

Giudice has long warned her co-stars not to mess with her “love bubble,” so it’s no wonder she went with that theme for her housewarming celebration. In photos shared on Instagram, the Bravo star posed in a form-fitting pink dress alongside her fiancé, who rocked a coordinating pink shirt.

Giudice’s pics showed a lavish poolside setup, and she tagged Danos Tequila for the bar and Balloon Boss for the elaborate balloon arches. A large, heart-shaped balloon was imprinted with “Welcome to Teresa & Louie’s Love Bubble.” The “love bubble” message was also written out across an archway of balloons by the pool, which included a large blow-up in the shape of a champagne bottle. Gold tablecloths draped the tables and a catering setup could be seen.

“Love Bubble,” Giudice captioned her photos post.

Giudice’s daughters, Gia and Milania, also shared pics from the event. “Don’t f*** with the love bubble as tre would say,” Gia captioned a pic as she posed poolside. “Tre and louie’s love bubble,” added Milania.

It is Unclear if Joe Gorga Was at The Housewarming Party

Other photos from the housewarming party were leaked online. One photo collage revealed that RHONJ stars Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga attended the party, as well as incoming New Jersey housewife Danielle Cabral. It is clear in the pics that Bravo’s cameras were on hand for the filming event.

While his wife Melissa was shown in photos, Joe Gorga, the brother of Giudice, was not seen in any of the photos. According to the Sun, there have been reports that Gorga got into a “heated” argument with Ruelas and skipped the housewarming party that was filmed for the Bravo reality show, but the reports are not confirmed.

Fans know that there has been some bad blood between Giudice and her brother. After Giudice called her brother a “b*** boy” during the RHONJ season 12 reunion, Gorga stormed offstage and slammed her for not being “a sister” to him.

Giudice later apologized to her only brother.

“Andy Cohen asked me a question and I gave my answer,” she told Us Weekly of the reunion drama. “So, when I gave my answer, my brother’s like, ‘There you go putting me down.’ And I’m like, ‘First of all, I would never put my brother down. I love my brother. He’s my only sibling. I absolutely adore him. He’s my baby brother [and] no matter what, I’ll always take the fall for him [because] I’m the older sister. I’ll take the blame. I don’t care. Blame it on me. … Andy asked me a question, I answered the question. It was my opinion and he didn’t like my answer.”

