Teresa Giudice Says Luis Ruelas’ Habit Is ‘Triggering’ to Her

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice spoke about her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, who she wed in August 2022, in the May 31 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches.” While recording the podcast episode, Giudice mentioned that she and her second husband discussed their relationship during the May 26 episode of “Sherri,” hosted by Sherri Shepherd. She explained that they played “a newlywed game,” called “Couple’s Table Bride vs. Groom,” where they were supposed to disclose their spouse’s “most annoying habit.” She stated that Ruelas answered she does not like that he smokes cigarettes while playing the game on “Sherri.”

“He said his smoking … I’m like ‘Well, I really didn’t want to tell people you smoked,’ he’s like ‘I’m glad I said it’ because he’s like — he really wants to quit,” said Giudice.

The mother of four also stated that she would like her husband to stop smoking cigarettes. She explained that she finds the behavior “triggering” because her late parents, Antonia Gorga, and Giacinto Gorga, were smokers.

“His dad is a smoker too, so I want them to quit just because it’s triggering to me because both my parents smoked and my dad had lung issues and my mom — she got pneumonia and pretty much, yeah, I mean — I wouldn’t say it was her lungs because it wasn’t her lungs but I don’t know, I just didn’t like that she smoked,” said Giudice.

She also stated that she did not believe smoking “help[ed]” her father, who passed away in 2020, when he was near the end of his life.

“He had trouble breathing and at the end, he was on oxygen. So I just don’t like that,” said the reality television star.

The RHONJ personality also asserted that she “want[s] to grow old” with her husband.

Teresa Giudice Says She Prayed to Her Late Parents for Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

While filming the “Sherri” episode, Giudice noted that she met Ruelas during the summer of 2020 at the Jersey Shore. She explained that she was walking with two of her friends when she saw her now husband’s “white Range Rover with black rims” that resembled her old car. She stated that when she pointed to the vehicle, Ruelas believed she was waving to him. The RHONJ star said her friend decided to go over to the father of two and had a conversation. According to Giudice, she introduced herself, and Ruelas gave her his business card. She also stated that he eventually asked for her phone number.

Giudice said she believes her late parents had a hand in her meeting with Ruelas.

“I lost both my parents, and I swear to you, I prayed to my parents, someone said if you want something, you should ask your parents, they will help you, so I looked up in the sky, three weeks before that and I poured my guts out to my parents and I’m like ‘Ma, Papa … send me a guy that’s everything you ever wanted for me and more on Bay Boulevard and that’s the street where I met Louie on,” said Giudice.

Melissa Gorga Stated That Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Was ‘Chain Smoking’ at Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell’s Party

Giudice’s estranged sister-in-law mentioned Ruelas’ smoking habit in the May 16 episode of the “RHONJ After Show.” During the “RHONJ After Show” episode, Gorga stated that she had an intense interaction with the father of two after she confronted Giudice about Ruelas having a private conversation with her husband, Joe Gorga, about a rumor that she was unfaithful in RHONJ season 13, episode 15. The “On Display” singer claimed that her male castmates stated Ruelas “was off” at Paul “Paulie” Connell and Dolores Catania’s party during the production of the RHONJ episode.

“He was either on something or he was not in his right mind. He was red as a tomato, he was weird that day … He was chain smoking, he was holding his cigarette behind his back,” said Gorga.