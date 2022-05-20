Teresa Giudice Gives Update on Plans for TV Wedding

Teresa Giudice is in serious wedding planning mode, but one major thing is still up in the air: Will viewers get an invite?

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Luis Ruelas, in New Jersey sometime in summer 2022, according to Us Weekly, which is the same time of year that RHONJ usually films.

While much has been made about who will and won’t be a bridesmaid, there will, of course, be “Real Housewives” stars in attendance. But will television cameras be present to film for the Bravo reality show or, perhaps, a TV special?

Here’s the latest on what the bride-to-be said about a RHONJ wedding or spinoff.

Teresa Giudice Confirmed That Her Wedding Won’t be Filmed For the Real Housewives of New Jersey

In a May 16, 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Giudice confirmed that her wedding will not be filmed for RHONJ. “No, it’s not going — not on ‘Housewives,’ no. So, we’ll see what happens,” she said.

The outlet noted that Giudice got cryptic when asked if there are plans for a wedding spinoff special. “I mean, we don’t know,” she said. “I haven’t decided, so we’ll see.”

“Of course, I want my fans to see it, because they’ve been on this journey with me,” she added. “So of course I want them to see it. I really do. It’s [also] something I’ll always have for myself, and, I don’t know. I’m still torn.”

Giudice explained that she wants to be able to have a “great time” at her wedding, but that when you film for a TV show you “can’t play certain music” and have other restrictions. “So I don’t know, I’m very torn,” she admitted.

Teresa Giudice Has Long Been on the Fence About Having a TV Wedding

This isn’t the first time Giudice has been asked about filming her wedding for reality TV. She previously told E! News Daily Pop she didn’t know if she’d allow TV producers to film her nuptials. “I don’t know,” she said. “We’ll see.”

She pointed out that her fiancé did not sign up to have his personal life in the public eye.

“This is not something [Louie] signed up for,” she said. “He met Teresa Giudice and, of course, this comes along. Does he want to be on TV? No. But if he dates me, does he have to be on TV? I mean, of course, otherwise everyone’s gonna be upset with me, like, ‘Why am I not bringing my boyfriend around?'”

Giudice may be unsure about having cameras at her wedding, but the one thing she does know is that the wedding will be all about her and Ruelas and not what everyone else wants.

“I don’t want it to be about everyone else,” the RHOBH veteran told People. “I just want it to be about, of course, Luis and I. You always do things better and different at the same time. So I’m doing it, and I want it to just be about us.”

READ NEXT: Dolores Catania Reveals What Went Wrong With David Principe