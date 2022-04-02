Teresa Giudice’s Fiancé Luis Ruelas Rumored to Be Getting ‘Cold Feet’ Ahead of Wedding

Teresa Giudice has been living in a “love bubble” with fiancé Luis Ruelas. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has been dating the businessman since mid-2021, according to Us Weekly, and she announced her engagement to him in October 2021.

Giudice is in the middle of wedding planning, and there’s already been buzz that she is not including her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga as a bridesmaid. According to BravoTV.com, Giudice recently confirmed that she considered having her nuptials in Italy but will instead get married in her home state of New Jersey. She also revealed that she will not have a prenuptial agreement with Ruelas.

A Former RHONJ ‘Friend’ Claims There Are Rumors That Ruelas is Getting Cold Feet

While Giudice is living in her love bubble, former RHONJ “friend” Kim DePaola, aka Kim D, recently teased that there could be trouble in paradise. In an April 2 interview on “Behind the Velvet Rope,” she told host David Yontef that a “source” close to Giudice told her that Ruelas is getting nervous as the wedding date approaches.

“I also heard [from a friend of Teresa’s] that he’s getting cold feet about the wedding,” Kim D dished. “Now how true that is? I don’t know. But every single thing this person has said to me has been true. So I didn’t hear it with my own ears and see it with my own eyes. But I personally think Mr. Ruelas …thought that he was the Teflon Don. Thought that he could come on this show and no one was going to find out his crap. Well, that’s not what happens. You know this, we’ve discussed this. So every day another lawsuit is dropped.”

“Luis and Teresa, like, listen, I don’t really didn’t even want to say it, but that’s what they told me,” she added. “I’m just saying what they told me, I guess, because of all the pressure he’s getting now with all these lawsuits, I guess he’s having second thoughts about being on a reality show and all that. I don’t know. Maybe that’s the reason, I don’t know.”

When Yontef asked to clarify that Kim D heard from the friend that Ruelas is “having second thoughts,” she confirmed, “Yes that he’s getting cold. Yeah. Cold feet a little bit.”

This isn’t the first time Kim D has dished on Giudice’s relationship. In February 2022, she told Hollywood Life that Giudice is “all over” her new man.

“That’s why she moved in so fast,” she said. “She ain’t letting this one go. She’s all over it. She hit the mother load. She’s crazy about him. …All she does is talk about him. Crazy about him. If anyone’s going to leave, it’s going to be him. Teresa will not leave Luis under any circumstances. She is ‘Stand by Your Man.’ He thinks he’s the Teflon Don, and he’s not.”

Luis Ruelas Has Been Making Headlines for His Past

When RHONJ was filming last summer, news of a controversial video of Ruelas at a male bonding retreat had already surfaced online. When her co-stars began questioning Ruelas about the video, Giudice had a fit and said he didn’t owe anyone an explanation.

According to Page Six, since that time, Ruelas has been the subject of bigger scandals. The outlet noted that Ruelas has been hit with multiple lawsuits over his alleged business practices. In addition, an ex-girlfriend accused him of physical violence, an allegation that he has denied, per TooFab.

On the March 29 episode of “Behind the Velvet Rope,” Kim D said she’s not surprised that the RHONJ cast is talking about Ruelas.

“They’re talking about what everyone knows about Luis,” she said. “Everyone knows this. This isn’t something, this isn’t a big top secret. The world knows this now. So but God forbid you talk about Luis. Too f***ing bad. Who are you Teresa Giudice to say somebody can’t talk about some guy you’re seeing that, you know, for one year, you know, for one year, you know nothing about him.”

READ NEXT: Dolores Catania Reveals What Went Wrong With David Principe