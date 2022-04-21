Teresa Giudice Bodyshames Margaret Josephs on New RHONJ

Teresa Giudice is not holding back in the feud between her and Margaret Josephs on this season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

During the latest April 19 episode of the franchise, Giudice body-shamed Josephs during a fight at the barbeque dinner with the rest of the cast. During the dinner, they were talking about the night before, which ended in disaster after Giudice threw food and drinks at Josephs.

“I didn’t eat dinner last night,” Giudice said during the April 19 episode. “I know Margaret did. She always eats dinner.”

This isn’t the first time that Giudice has commented on Josephs body this season. While the cast was playing in a charity softball game, Giudice was overheard saying that Josephs’ butt wouldn’t “jiggle” if she was wearing the leggings from Giudice’s new workout line that she wanted Josephs and the rest of the cast to wear during the game.

Viewers can catch the season 12 finale of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Tuesday, April 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Josephs Said It’s ‘Never Acceptable’ to Body-Shame Anyone

While speaking with Us Weekly on April 20, Josephs reacted to the body-shaming comments from Giudice, explaining that it is “never acceptable” to comment on someone’s physical appearance.

“You give a lame apology, then you insult me and body-shame me and you know, say, ‘Well, at least she got she got this,’” Josephs said about Giudice. “It’s so rude and degrading and you know, and you think it’s funny, it’s not cute. It’s never cute. I was pissed [and] agitated.”

Josephs continued, “Thank God I’m tough [and] strong, but if it was anybody else and any young woman, you know, that could really cut somebody and on a season when we’re talking about eating disorders [after Jackie Goldschneider admitted to struggling with one], which [Teresa] didn’t really know about … I don’t know where your head is that you think that’s acceptable. It’s never acceptable to body-shame anybody. We’re in an era of body positivity.”

Giudice Does Not Want to Invite Josephs to Her Upcoming Wedding

So far this season, Josephs has not been too approving of Giudice’s new fiancé, Luis Ruelas, who has been the subject of their feud. And, because of that, it looks like Josephs will not be getting an invite to their upcoming wedding.

“The way it’s looking I don’t think so,” Giudice told E! News in January 2022 about potentially inviting Josephs. “Like why? I mean if someone’s not happy for you, you don’t want them around you obviously. I don’t want any negativity around me, I just want positivity around me. Like positive people, people that are in love or people that are happy for you.”

Giudice continued, “All about the happiness, all about the love. That’s what I want around me ’cause that’s what makes the world go round. Not negative people, not hateful people, not people that are trying to hurt you or take you down. Who wants that in life? Especially at this point in our life, you wanna be happy and that’s it. I want to be around good people.”

