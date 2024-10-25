Teresa Giudice Says Margaret Josephs ‘Basically Sabotaged’ RHONJ Star’s Relationship

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice says Margaret Josephs negatively affected her former castmate, Danielle Staub‘s relationship with her ex-husband, Marty Caffrey, whom she divorced in 2019.

During the October 23 episode of her podcast, “Turning the Tables,” alongside RHONJ alum Kim DePaola, Giudice said Staub held resentment toward Josephs because she interfered with her and Caffrey’s relationship. According to Giudice, Josephs told “Marty to not marry her the day before her wedding,” which was filmed for the show’s 9th season. Giudice also referenced that Josephs’ husband Joe Benigno and her brother, Joe Gorga, issued warnings to Caffrey regarding Staub two days before their May 2018 nuptials in season 9, episode 8.

“She was like sabotaging — you know, saying all this stuff to Marty about Danielle. Like she basically sabotaged their relationship,” said Giudice on her podcast episode.

Giudice also suggested she believed Josephs was jealous of Staub and Caffrey’s relationship.

“Marty and Danielle had a beautiful relationship. Beautiful. And that can happen. People can sabotage relationships. Marty was a great guy. The two of them — beautiful. Beautiful relationship. I mean, he adored Danielle. He adored her. And maybe [Josephs] didn’t like that. People get jealous. It’s so crazy,” said Giudice to DePaola.

In addition, Giudice said she chose to not get “close to Margaret” because of her behavior toward Staub.

“She hurts people. I saw what she did to Danielle, and I saw how close they were,” said Giudice.

Giudice also shared why she encouraged Staub to pull Josephs hair in RHONJ season 10.

“That was the first thing — it would make great TV, but the reason why she yanked it that hard is because of what she did to her,” said Giudice on her podcast.

Marty Caffrey Released a Statement About His Divorce in 2019

After their divorce was finalized in February 2019, Caffrey released a statement to People magazine. In the statement, he said their divorce came with “great relief as well as sadness.”

“Relief comes as I have finally reached the end of the twisted road I was dragged down. I am looking forward to moving on in life with my supportive and loving family and friends around me. However, Danielle and I did fall in love, and it is sad to part from each other this way after experiencing something special together,” read a portion of the statement, as reported by People magazine.

He also stated that “it is hard to reconcile that the camera and the show were more important to her than her relationship was with me.”

“I do think the show led to the destruction of our relationship. I would caution any man who contemplates getting involved with a ‘real housewife’ as I think it takes a special kind of person to expose their private lives in this way and not have it not cause problems,” continued Caffrey’s statement.

He clarified that he had “no regrets about supporting Danielle, and vigorously defending her throughout the last two seasons of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey.'”

“I bear her no ill will, and I wish her the best in everything she does,” stated Caffrey.

Danielle Staub & Marty Caffrey Spoke About Margaret Josephs in a December 2019 Interview

In a December 2019 interview on “RHONJ After Show,” Staub and Caffrey shared their thoughts about Josephs. Staub noted that Josephs was in disbelief when she was told that Staub and Caffrey had a sexual relationship following their split in RHONJ season 10.

“I think it was a shock to Margaret because she felt entitled to being involved in both our personal lives for so long that she just felt like he would have told her if he had sex with anybody, let alone just being friendly with me,” said Staub on the “RHONJ After Show” episode.

Caffrey also said, “Margaret did get very much involved in our relationship.” Staub then suggested she believed Josephs destroyed their marriage.

During the same “RHONJ After Show” episode, Jennifer Aydin discussed Josephs reaction to Staub and Caffrey rekindling a sexual relationship following their breakup.

“Margaret was involved — not the catalyst of their breakup — but there when it was happening. So she had already gotten involved, befriending Marty, bringing Marty to her side,” said Aydin. “And now, when Marty’s getting maybe back together with Danielle, it’s like, ‘Oh no, no, no, you’ve already jump ship. You are on my team now. You can’t go back.'”