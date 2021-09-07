Teresa Giudice Is ‘Absolutely Done’ With Margaret Josephs: Report

As Teresa Giudice once said during “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” “She hurted me, for no reason,” and it seems like that person might just be Margaret Josephs.

According to a new report from All About the Real Housewives, things are not going well between Giudice and Josephs, as Josephs allegedly keeps going after Giudice’s new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas. “Margaret won’t back down and continues to go after Louie,” a source recently told the outlet. “She’s constantly questioning him and is spreading rumors and lies about him.”

Their source continued, “Teresa is disgusted and disappointed in Margaret’s actions. She’s so upset that Margaret would ever bring rumors about [Luis] up on the show. [Luis] treats her and her daughters amazing. She is the happiest she’s ever been and loves that [Luis] treats her like a queen.”

And, it seems like things have gotten so bad between the two that Giudice isn’t even interested in a friendship with Josephs anymore.

“Teresa is absolutely done with Margaret,” the source alleged to All About the Real Housewives. “They will never be friends again ever. She thinks that Margaret is no good and believes that fans will be on her side once they see what she did. Teresa knows that her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga is close with Margaret but hopes Melissa had her back this season.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is set to air later this year.

Josephs Is Rumored to Have Been the ‘Most Vocal’ About Ruelas During the Upcoming Season of RHONJ

According to a September 1, 2021, report by The Sun, some of the other women on the show have problems with Giudice’s new boyfriend, but Josephs is allegedly being the “most vocal” about it on camera.

“Everyone has been gossiping about Teresa, however, Margaret Josephs has been the most vocal on camera, claiming that Luis Ruelas is a ‘sex addict’ with ‘a history of abuse’ in which she references tales that Louie’s past girlfriends have shared online,” a source alleged to the outlet.

After Giudice began dating Ruelas in the Fall of 2020, some disturbing allegations came to the surface about her new boyfriend. In April 2021, a report by Page Six came out, detailing some disturbing allegations from Ruelas’ exes claiming that he was a reputed cheater and “demanded” sex from them multiple times per day.

However, despite all of the rumors, Giudice seems to be happy with Ruelas, as she constantly posts photos of them together on her social media pages, and even brought him on the cast trip to Nashville, which will be shown during this upcoming season.

Giudice Called Ruelas Her ‘Soulmate’

Even though Josephs may not approve of Giudice’s relationship with Ruelas, it seems like he is here to stay. During a February 2021 interview with People (the TV Show!), the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star called Ruelas her soulmate.

“Me and my ex, we didn’t like the same things. We were two opposites,” Giudice explained. “You know when they say opposites attract? It did for a little while, for like 15 years. But now I’ve found my true match — my soulmate. He’s really amazing.”

