Teresa Giudice Bashes Margaret Josephs’ Relationship With Husband

Hopefully, no one’s husband will end up in the pool this time.

During a March 22 episode of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey: After Show,” star Teresa Giudice slammed the way that Margaret Josephs treats her husband, Joe Benigno. During the after-show episode, Giudice and Jennifer Aydin were reacting to the scene when Josephs told Aydin that there were abuse allegations and rumors circulating about Giudice’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

“I’ve been dating Luis now a year and a half, and he’s never even once raised his voice at me,” Giudice said during the aftershow. “So Margaret should take lessons from Luis because the way she speaks to her husband is degrading, shameful.”

“Well, we all know that she wears the pants in the family,” Aydin replied.

Giudice agreed, “Yeah, that’s embarrassing the way she speaks to her husband. Embarrassing. I wouldn’t want to have a relationship like that. I wouldn’t want to yell at Luis like that and I wouldn’t want him to yell at me like that.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Josephs Called Giudice an ‘Overgrown Toddler’ During a February 2022 Interview

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in February 2022, Josephs went off on Giudice’s behavior towards her this season. The two of them have not been getting along as Josephs has been questioning Giudice about her relationship with Ruelas. After Giudice and Ruelas began dating in the Fall of 2020, a report by Page Six came out, detailing some allegations from Ruelas’ ex-fiancées and girlfriends. The allegations included that Ruelas was “sex-obsessed” and a reputed cheater.

“She’s a very overgrown toddler,” Josephs told the outlet about Giudice. “It’s like being on the other side of a very overgrown toddler — a very strong one, obviously — but it’s a very big temper tantrum.”

Josephs continued about Giudice’s fiancé, “Is he generous to her? Is he generous to the daughters? Of course. Is he loving to her? Of course. I’m not saying that, you know what I mean? That’s not the case, but you know what? This [relationship] is a year in. One year, 12 months. I mean, I have underwear older than that!”

Giudice Is Saddened by Her Feud With Josephs

Even though the two stars have been at odds throughout this season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Giudice admitted during a January 2022 interview with E! News that the feud “saddens” her.