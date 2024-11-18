Teresa Giudice Reacts to Melissa Gorga’s Latest Social Media Activity

Teresa Giudice says she doesn’t watch any of Melissa Gorga’s cooking videos on social media—because she has her blocked.

During a November 2024 interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star told host Andy Cohen she doesn’t pay attention to what her estranged brother and sister-in-law do online. “I don’t look at anything that they do, okay? I really don’t, I don’t,” she said.

When Cohen asked if Gorga’s videos ever come up on her timeline, Giudice replied, “No, I blocked them and I think they blocked me, so I never see their [expletive] and I don’t want to see it.”

Giudice and Gorga have been estranged since 2022 amid years of tension. Joe Gorga also had beef with Giudice’s second husband, Luis Ruelas, over a business deal.

In a November 2024 episode of her podcast “Turning the Tables,” Giudice revealed that “the straw that broke the camel’s back” was when the Gorgas “didn’t come to [her] wedding” in August 2022.

Teresa Giudice Addressed Melissa Gorga’s Cooking Videos

Guidice has been posting cooking videos on social media for a while now. In 2023, she even started a YouTube cooking show called “Cook With Love.” She also posts cooking videos on TikTok.

During Giudice’s WWHL guest spot, a fan pointed out that Melissa Gorga recently started posting cooking videos to TikTok. While Giudice doesn’t watch her estranged sister-in-law’s content, she made it clear that she was there first.

“And hello I have four cookbooks,” she added. “I’m a three-time New York Times bestselling author and I’ve been doing my cooking videos on TikTok [since] like last year, two years ago.”

In one of Giudice’s latest cooking videos, she showed fans how to make her famous homemade meatballs. Gorga, meanwhile, posted a clip on how to make a meatloaf.

Teresa Giudice Won’t Be Driving Through Her Brother’s Neighborhood Any Time Soon

On WWHL, Giudice was also asked for her reaction to the news that her cousin Kathy Wakile and her husband Richie were moving into the same neighborhood as Melissa and Joe Gorga.

In June 2022, Melissa Gorga appeared on “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” and revealed that her husband’s estranged cousin bought a lot across from her custom-built Franklin Lakes, New Jersey mansion. Wakile was a full-time cast member on RHONJ during seasons three through five. She also appeared with her sister Rosie Pierri as a “friend” and “guest” for several seasons.

Giudice told Cohen she wasn’t surprised by the location of Wakile’s new house. “I heard they already were doing that,” she said. “I think they had that property for a long time.”

“That’s wild,” Cohen said. “Is that a neighborhood you’ll be driving through any time soon?”

“No,” Giudice replied. She added, “I mean it’s so crazy that I live on the same block that my brother lived on [in Montville, NJ]. And I have the biggest house on the block…I’m on six acres. And I told my brother to move to Montville because he was living in Franklin Lakes and I was living in Montville and I said to him ‘Come live in Montville with me.’ And look what happened now. We don’t even speak.”

Giudice blames RHONJ for her estrangement from her family members. On her “Turning the Tables” podcast, she reiterated that trouble started when her brother and his wife joined “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” without telling her back in Season 3. “I don’t speak to my brother anymore, and his wife,” she said on the podcast. “What family member comes on a show behind your back? I kept my mouth shut. There’s a lot of things I could’ve said throughout the years. This is going on over 10 years.”

In a July 2024 interview on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast, Giudice said she would never film again with her estranged family members.

“Never again. Never again,” she said. “Me and my brother were best friends. We always got along. We never fought. We were really best friends until this happened. Until the show.”