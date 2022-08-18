Real Housewives Star Addresses ‘Sad’ Melissa Gorga Drama

One Bravo star recently gave her take on the drama surrounding “The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” Teresa Giudice’s nuptials to Luis Ruelas and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, declining to attend the event.

RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey was one of the many “Real Housewives” stars in attendance at the wedding on August 6 and she spoke about the relationship between the two women in an interview with Page Six. “What I did learn from ‘Girls Trip’ is that they don’t seem to be that close,” Bailey said about her RHUGT season 1 co-stars. “They are obviously connected as family. But I just didn’t get the feeling that, if they weren’t connected as family, they would actually even be friends.”

Several outlets have reported that Giudice and Gorga had a big blowout fight while filming the finale of RHONJ season 13 just before Giudice’s wedding and that’s when Joe and Melissa Gorga decided to skip the event. However, Bailey called it “a little sad” that the couple didn’t want to put the drama aside for Giudice’s special moment.

“I was sad that Teresa’s brother and Melissa weren’t able to make it, because I do feel like, at the end of the day, whatever they’re going through, you can’t get that moment back to be a part of a celebration like that,” she shared with the publication. “As amazing as it was, I think it would have been even more amazing had she had her brother there and his wife.”

Bailey Said She Hopes the Family Can Move Past It for the Sake of Their Children

Bailey also told the publication that she’s praying the two RHONJ co-stars can come to find peace again soon, if not for them but for their children, who are cousins. Between Gorga and Giudice, they have seven children.

“Their relationship is going to dictate how the kids will have a relationship in a lot of ways,” Bailey said. “And if there’s friction with the adults, that kind of drizzles down to the kids.” The Bravo star added, “At the end of the day, they’re family and if for no other reason than the kids, I really hope they can come back together as family.”

Bailey Said She Naturally Gravitated More Toward Giudice During RHUGT

During her interview with Page Six to promote her appearance on E!’s “Celebrity Beef,” Bailey spilled her impressions after meeting Giudice and Gorga during RHUGT. “You watch ‘Jersey’ and, in my mind, I just thought Teresa was crazy or something. I didn’t know what she was like,” she shared. “I was like, ‘Is she going to come to the trip and just flip all the tables in Turks and Caicos?’”

However, Bailey explained that she grew close to Giudice and praised the RHONJ star, adding that she “gravitated more” toward Giudice than Gorga. “I realized that [Giudice’s] just the coolest, sweetest woman that I’ve ever met,” the RHOA star said. “She’s just happy and in love and I really connected with that — because when I first met [my husband] Mike [Hill], I was just so obsessed and madly in love.” She added:

If anyone could actually be worse than I was when I met my husband, that was Teresa. She was like, ‘Louie, Louie, Louie!’ Teresa and I really connected on ‘Girls Trip.’ It’s nice that we’ve been able to continue being friends.

