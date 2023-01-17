Teresa Giudice Makes New Claims About Her Brother in Latest Podcast

Teresa Giudice has been open recently about starting to watch “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” for the first time, as she said she stopped watching after her family joined the show in season 3.

Giudice explained on her podcast “Namaste B$tches” on a few occasions that after her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga joined the show, she stopped watching because it was “just too hard.”

In the January 11 episode of “Namaste B$tches,” Giudice explained that she “lived the show” so she already knew what was going on, but that she “never knew exactly everything that my brother and Melissa said about me.” Giudice blasted her family members:

I always thought it was Melissa that was the problem. And no it was my brother too! They both seemed like they both wanted the fame and they both wanted the money, like the paycheck, they liked getting the paycheck every week. Cause they were both saying s*** about me!

Teresa Giudice Said She Feels As Though Her Brother Joe Gorga ‘Used Her’ But the Bridge Is ‘Closed Off’

Giudice said it was “f****** crazy” to watch the show and hear everything that Joe and Melissa Gorga were saying about her. She told her podcast co-host, “I mean now I put 2 and 2 together, it’s like they only came around when filming was around. Like I’m so stupid.”

The RHONJ veteran said she feels as though her brother was just using her and she never really realized it before because she was all about her family. Giudice added that she thinks Melissa Gorga knew that Giudice would always keep the peace and forgive them because her parents were around so she felt at liberty to say anything she wanted about Giudice.

“But that bridge is cut off, it’s closed off and that’s never happening ever f****** again,” Giudice laughed as she concluded.

Season 13 of RHONJ Will See the Feud Between the Gorgas & Teresa Giudice Escalate

The 13th season of RHONJ is just around the corner and one of the main storylines appears to be about the fractured relationship between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas. The last viewers saw of them was at the season 12 reunion, where Giudice and Joe Gorga got into a massive fight and she called her brother a “b**** boy.”

Gorga ended up walking off the reunion set and said he was going to quit the show, prompting Giudice to head backstage to speak with him. The two siblings kept arguing, however, and eventually host Andy Cohen had to step in and prevent Giudice from interrupting her brother. “I wanna have a relationship with you, I love you, but you’ve said some nasty things tonight,” Gorga told Giudice. “I don’t want to argue with you anymore.”

However, things got worse during the summer of 2022, which was when season 13 of the show was filming, culminating in the Gorgas deciding to skip Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas on August 6, 2022.

