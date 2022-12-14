Melissa Gorga Opens up About ‘Tit for Tat’ Family Feud

Melissa Gorga is not holding back when it comes to talking about her current family feud with Teresa Giudice.

While speaking with E! News at the Villa Azur Grand Opening at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on Dec. 8, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star spoke about her and her husband Joe Gorga’s current feud with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

“It’s upsetting that there’s a lot of tit for tat going on,” Gorga explained to the outlet. “It’s starting to feel like people are using things as ways to win the audience over. When I don’t, I don’t like that. I don’t respect that as much.”

Gorga also added, “I was just talking to Tamra [Judge], and I have to say I respect the OC cast because she was just saying that they can get in a knockdown, drag-out fight, but they leave it. They leave it there, they leave it at home, and they don’t continue the chaos on social media. And I have to say ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ is not great at that. They really continue the chaos.”

Currently, Gorga and her husband are not on speaking terms with Giudice. According to Page Six, part of the reason for their feud is due to something that happened while the cast was filming the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 finale. The Gorga’s also skipped out on Giudice’s August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas and did not participate in any of the same panels during BravoCon 2022.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to air this winter on Bravo.

Melissa Gorga Isn’t Sure if Watching This Upcoming RHONJ Season Will Help the Feud

While speaking with Us Weekly at The Points Guy Awards on Dec. 7, Gorga was asked whether or not she believed that watching the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will help mend their family feud, but things don’t look too promising.

“I always hope it’s gonna help and I truly do from all angles, but sometimes it doesn’t because we end up on that couch in the reunion wanting to go crazy,” Gorga explained to the outlet.

Margaret Josephs, who was also at the event with Gorga, opened up more about the new season.

“I never thought it was going to explode the way that it did,” Josephs said about the family. “I think that we have some new ladies on the cast that bring some great moments. And I think that’s really what makes [season 13] different. I think our cast has been so amazing. The last few years we haven’t had any change. And I think adding the new ladies into the mix brings a new perspective.”

Dolores Catania Said the Season 13 Finale Was ‘Insane’

Even though the season hasn’t premiered yet, Dolores Catania promised a drama-filled finale while speaking with Access Hollywood at BravoCon 2022.

“By the way, talk about finales, don’t even ask,” Catania told the outlet at the time. “You won’t even know what to do with yourself. I’m sorry, it’s like, insane. And I threw the party.”

