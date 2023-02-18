RHONJ Alum Makes Huge Claim About Teresa Giudice’s Future With Joe & Melissa Gorga

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Kim DePaola gave new details on the ongoing family feud between Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa.

On the February 18, 2023 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, the ex-RHONJ star revealed she received first-hand information after Giudice’s surprising reunion lunch with her former friend, Jacqueline Laurita, in Las Vegas — and that she was told Giudice has vowed to never film with her brother and sister-in-law again.

Teresa Giudice Does Not Want the Gorgas Riding on Her Coattails Anymore

In the interview, DePaola told Yontef that she is still “besties” with Laurita and that she called her right after her reunion with Giudice. DePaola revealed that during Giudice and Laurita’s meetup, they got right into catching up – but their conversation about Giudice’s family estrangement was short and to the point.

“Teresa basically said, and this is a drop-the-mic moment, ‘I am never going to film with my brother and my sister-in-law again. They are not riding on my coattails ever again,’” DePaola claimed. “And basically that’s where the conversation ended as far as Melissa and Joe. She said she will never film with them again. … She is done. She goes, ‘They’re not riding on my coattails anymore.’ You know, I mean, listen, a lot of their storyline is there, the feud with Teresa.”

DePaola added that the Gorgas are “trying to hold on for dear life” by hanging out with Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, and RHONJ newcomers Jen Fessler and Rachel Fuda.

The Giudice-Gorga feud will play out on the 13th season of RHONJ, but fans already know that things got so bad during filming that the Gorgas skipped Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in August 2022.

During a February 2, 2023 interview on the “Sherri” show with Sherri Shepherd, Melissa Gorga described the “toxic” relationship with Giudice and said cutting ties with her husband’s sister was “the best thing” for her family.

Teresa Giudice Could Be Planning a Move to Another Real Housewives Franchise

Elsewhere on “Behind the Velvet Rope,” DePaola claimed she was told that Giudice has no plans to ever leave the Real Housewives franchise and that she would even consider filming in another city far away from her brother and his wife.

“So Jacqueline said they were talking about moving and Teresa said, ‘You know, I would love to move to California,’” DePaola claimed. “It’s very pricey there, which it is. She’s really considering Florida. And she said to Jacqueline, ‘I’m never leaving the show.’ She goes, ‘As a matter of fact, if I go, I would do another franchise, like I would do Miami. I would do LA I would do Beverly Hills, I would do Miami. I would do OC. I love being on the show.’”

Giudice did previously tease a move to the West Coast. In November 2022, she told Scheana Shay’s “Scheananagins with Scheana Shay” podcast, “I’m putting it out into the universe…I really believe in that, I’m all about the namaste. In four years, I think I want to be in California. My youngest will go off to college.”

Giudice added that Ruelas has talked about buying a house in Florida, but that she would rather move to the West Coast. She also told Shay she would consider joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” or “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Giudice has made it clear she will never leave the Real Housewives. In November 2022 she told Carlos King’s “Reality With the King” podcast, “[I’m staying] until the end. Nobody’s gonna scare me away. I started it. I’m gonna finish it — as long as Bravo wants me.”

