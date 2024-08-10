Fans Still Can’t Get Over 1 Moment From RHONJ Season 14 Finale

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans are buzzing about the season 14 finale, and one moment in particular continues to stand out.

Ahead of Margaret Josephs’ bombshell reveal about Jackie Goldschneider’s secret dealings with Louis Ruelas’ ex, Teresa Giudice and her estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga had one last moment that put the final nail in their relationship.

The fractured family members jumped into action after a physical altercation took place between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin, and for a moment it was about their feud and not the other chaos surrounding them.

Fans Debated On Who Came Off Worse During a Volatile Moment On the RHONJ Finale

The RHONJ finale episode, titled “When All is Said and Done,” was filmed at Rails Steakhouse. While it was meant to be a mediated forum for the cast members to air their grievances in a civilized setting, things got heated when Aydin taunted Cabral about her husband. As Cabral lunged across the table to get to Aydin, breaking glass in the process, Giudice tried to intervene. “Cut it out!” the RHONJ OG screamed.

Gorga, from across the table, then said the first words of the season to her sister-in-law. “Cut it out? You’re the queen of that [expletive]!” she said of Cabral’s violent move. “They learn from the best, white trash!” Gorga yelled as Giudice screamed “[Expletive] you” at her multiple times.

“Whore, Whore, Whore,” Giudice also fired back.

“I’m Antonia’s mom, I’ll let her know you think I’m a ‘whore,’” Gorga said, referencing her teen daughter who is named after Giudice’s late mother.

“My brother married a whore,” Giudice replied, before the two stared each other down, Gorga tilting her head and cracking a smug smile.

Fans debated the moment on social media.

“One last skirmish in the Giudice/Gorga war… #RHONJ,” came a comment on the @bravobybetches fan account.

“This was a desperate attempt from Melissa to engage with Teresa,” a second commenter wrote.

“Melissa was so desperate to have words with Tre she just couldn’t help herself!” another agreed.

“Melissa spoke facts. Tre IS the Queen of flipping tables!!! She said nothing wrong. Tre stood there looking at her first. She simply stared back in a mocking way!”

“Low key I’m on team Melissa for that petty pose,” another wrote.

“So cringe. But Melissa ate 👏,” another chimed in.

Co-star Dolores Catania also addressed the face-off during the Aug. 4 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” “Am I surprised at anything anymore? We’re getting used to this,” she told host Andy Cohen of her estranged co-stars’ fighting.

Teresa Giudice Denounced Having ‘Cutting People Out’ But Said She Will Never Film With Melissa Gorga Again

The RHONJ moment was filmed during the fall of 2023, but there has been no resolution among Giudice and Gorga, and likely never will be.

In an interview with BravoTV.com just before the episode aired, Giudice critiqued the RHONJ cast’s toxic dynamic. “[RHONJ]’s a show about women getting along and not, like, cutting people out, and teams. Like, who does that? That’s so high school-ish,” she said.

But in a 2024 interview on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast, Giudice also vowed that she would never film with her sister-in-law again. “Never again,” she told Ripa. “First of all, to me, family is so sacred. I’m all about ‘The Godfather’ movie. You never go against the family. I live by that, I stand by that, I’m a loyal person.”

Gorga confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the RHONJ finale “puts a cork in” any hopes for a reconciliation between her and Giudice. “I think the finale is so dirty and just not good,” she told the outlet in May. “It’s just a big no-no what happened.”