Teresa Giudice Says Her Favorite RHONJ Seasons Were Before Her ‘Family Came On’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Teresa Giudice has starred on the Bravo series since its first season, which premiered in 2009. The reality television star replied to a fan who asked which season of RHONJ was her favorite on a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” co-hosted by Melissa Pfeister. Giudice revealed that she was fond of the first two seasons of the series. She explained she preferred the show before her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, joined the cast in season 3. The 50-year-old also noted that her youngest child, Audriana, was born during the production of season 2.

“I would say the first and second season before my family came on. And I would definitely even say the second season because that’s the year I gave birth to Audriana. If I had to pick one, I would say season 2, because that’s when I had Audriana but then of course, one and two because that’s where it all started,” explained the Bravo star.

Teresa Giudice Claimed Fame ‘Ruined’ Her Relationship With the Gorgas in October 2022

Giudice discussed her issues with the Gorgas during an October 2022 interview on the “Reality with The King” podcast, hosted by former RHONJ producer Carlos King. The RHONJ personality claimed Joe and his wife joined the series without informing her. She stated that she believed the show has worsened her relationship with her brother, who she asserted was her best friend throughout childhood. She explained that her late parents, Antonia Gorga and Giacinto Gorga, implemented that she and Joe needed to “respect and honor each other.”

“Where everything went to s*** was fame and money and ruined my family… My brother and Melissa came on the show to become famous because they are getting a nice paycheck. So that’s why I say fame and money ruined our family because that’s what ruined our family,” said the mother of four.

Teresa Giudice & Her Husband, Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas, Discussed RHONJ Season 13 in October 2022

As fans are aware, Melissa and Joe opted to skip out on Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ August 6 wedding for undisclosed reasons. During a joint October 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Giudice and Ruelas teased that fans will have a better understanding of their ongoing feud with the Gorgas after watching RHONJ season 13, which will premiere on February 7, 2023.

“Going through this season, a lot of truth comes out, a lot of honesty comes out, a lot of things will probably be unlayered because there’s a lot of unanswered questions that have been out there from fans for a long time and unfortunately, sometimes things need to happen in this world to force the truth out,” said Ruelas.

The father of two went on to say he was able to support his wife while filming season 13. Giudice then noted his presence enabled her to set boundaries with Melissa and Joe.

“Just the way everything unfolded, it just opened my eyes, and you know, he was just there to support me, but it really opened my eyes, I mean like when you guys see it unfold, then you’ll realize and I’ve kept my mouth shut for a long time,” asserted Giudice.