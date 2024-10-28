Teresa Giudice Says She Turned Down a Job Because of Her RHONJ Co-Star

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice says she turned down a job because of her castmate and estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

During the October 23 episode of her podcast, “Turning the Tables,” with her guest, RHONJ alum Kim DePaola, Giudice said she was approached to film a commercial advertising the 2024 film “Deadpool & Wolverine” alongside Gorga. According to Giudice, she turned down the opportunity because she refused to work alongside her brother, Joe Gorga‘s wife.

“Even if I get offered a job with my sister-in-law, I will not do it. I got offered a commercial for ‘Deadpool.’ And I refused it. And she accepted, I refused it,” said Giudice on her podcast.

Giudice also said the commercial would have been “a good payday.”

“I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ Like, I’m not doing anything — so anybody out there listening, don’t even approach, like, the two of us doing something together because that ship sailed,” said Giudice to DePaola.

“Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow ended up filming the commercial for “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Teresa Giudice Said She Will Not Make Amends With Melissa Gorga & Joe Gorga

While recording the October 2024 episode of “Turning the Tables,” Giudice said she will not make amends with her brother or his wife.

“The gloves are off. We’re done, we’re done. We’re never making up. That’s never going to happen. And I mean, [Joe] made his bed, he can lay in it now,” said Giudice on the podcast episode.

She also said she believed Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga’s desire for “fame and money” caused their relationship to end.

“I never thought fame and money would ruin my family. It wasn’t my doing. It was my family, you know, that picked fame and money over me. That ruined our family,” said Giudice.

Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Shared if They Would Return to RHONJ for Future Seasons

The cast of RHONJ is currently divided, leading many to wonder how the series will continue. In an August 2024 interview with Extra TV, Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen spoke about the future of the Bravo franchise, which premiered in 2009. He said he believed the show’s 14th season was “a great season.” Cohen said, however, “it was just very clear that there was no moving forward with this group” following season 14.

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2024, Giudice, who joined RHONJ in season 1, said she would like to return to the Bravo series.

“Well, I hope it continues. I think, obviously, it can’t stay the way it is. So we’ll see what Bravo decides,” said Giudice to the publication.

In a September 2024 interview on the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast, Melissa Gorga, who began starring on RHONJ during season 3, said that there will be changes made to the series following season 14. She said, however, that she does not know how the show will be changed.

“They are casting right now, is what I believe,” said Gorga on the podcast episode.

Gorga also said she has loved “being on the Housewives,” but does not like the current state of the show, which she described as “very toxic” and “dirty.” Gorga also referenced that Giudice and Jennifer Aydin have been accused of sharing information with bloggers.

Giudice addressed the allegations in the October 2024 episode of her podcast.

“People are putting out there that — cast members on my show — that Jennifer and I were talking to bloggers. First of all, everyone talks to bloggers. Everyone. Because bloggers are fans,” said Giudice on her podcast.

She also said that she and Aydin “did not do anything wrong.”

“I never told a blogger to put out anything bad about anyone,” said Giudice to DePaola.

RHONJ is currently on hiatus.