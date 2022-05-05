Teresa Giudice Reveals the Real Reason She Resents Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice gave new insight into her strained relationship with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

At the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12 reunion, the OG star went off on the wife of her brother, Joe Gorga, as she called her out for the timing of her wedding 18 years ago.

Teresa previously revealed that Melissa will not be a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding to Luis Ruelas. During the RHONJ reunion, Teresa said to her sister-in-law, “I’m sure if you were getting married now I’m sure I wouldn’t be a bridesmaid in your wedding.”

After Melissa reminded her that she was a bridesmaid at her 2004 wedding, Teresa clapped back. “Yeah, when I was a month away from giving birth,” she said. “If you were a cool sister-in-law she would have been like ‘let me wait till you have the baby so we can party hard.”

Even host Andy Cohen was taken aback by Teresa’s suggestion that Melissa should have planned her wedding around her pregnancy. “She shouldn’t have had the wedding when you were pregnant?’” he asked.

“’Yes,” Teresa said. “Good sisters-in-law wait,” she added, per HollywoodLife.

RHONJ Fans Reacted to Teresa Giudice’s Comments About Melissa Gorga’s Wedding

Melissa and Joe Gorga got married in August 2004, according to Us Weekly, with a pregnant Teresa as one of their bridesmaids. Teresa gave birth to her daughter, Gabriella Giudice, in October 2004.

In response to Teresa’s comments about Melissa not being a good sister-in-law because she had her wedding when she was pregnant, fans accused the RHONJ veteran of seeking attention.

“The fact that Teresa really told Melissa that she should’ve planned her wedding around her is an example of a self-centered attention-seeking person. Girl, maybe you shouldn’t have gotten pregnant around your own brother’s wedding,” one viewer tweeted.

“I would be willing to bet Teresa got pregnant to steal attention from Joe and Melissa getting married. That wedding was probably already been planned when she got pregnant,” another wrote.

“People plan their weddings way ahead, reserve venue etc. More like maybe Teresa should have thought about that when she got pregnant while wedding was being planned. Or sat it out. The world does not revolve around Teresa.,” another chimed in.

Some Fans Said the Wedding Story is the New ‘Sprinkle Cookies’ Story

RHONJ fans know that Teresa previously claimed that Melissa was cast on the Bravo reality show behind her back—and it all had to do with Christmas cookies.

According to BravoTV.com, Teresa opened up about the topic of her sister-in-law joining the RHONJ cast while speaking at BravoCon in 2019. Teresa accused Melissa of blowing up a story about cookies that she brought to a family gathering to get attention.

“She came over Christmas Eve, she’s pregnant, she brings sprinkle cookies, you know, from like ShopRite — in the plastic container!” Teresa recalled. “So I told her nicely, I was like, ‘Next time, bring bakery cookies. So she made it into this whole f***ing big deal, put it on Facebook, and she got Bravo’s attention. And the rest is history.”

Fans compared the wedding story to the sprinkle cookies rant.

“So is Teresa being pregnant at Melissa’s and Joe’s wedding topic the new sprinkle cookies situation? Yet another nonsense Teresa argument #RHONJ,” one fan tweeted.

“Sooooo now we get to the bottom of it…it wasn’t the sprinkle cookies…it was forcing Teresa to be a bridesmaid WHILE PREGNANT. That’s why Teresa doesn’t like Melissa!!,” another wrote.

