Fans Think Teresa Giudice Looks ‘So Different’ in Throwback Photo

Many Bravo stars posted tributes on Mother’s Day along with throwback photos that gave fans glimpses of the Bravolebrities before they became famous. Among them, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice shared an old photo with her mother and wrote in the caption, “I miss you so much Mommy.”

Giudice’s mother, Antonia Gorga, died on March 3, 2017, from natural causes at the age of 66. While many of Giudice’s followers expressed their sympathies in the comments, others shared their shock at seeing Giudice’s face when she was younger and how different she looked. Here is the photo:

Many Fans Commented on How Different Giudice Looked While Others Blasted Her Recent Behavior at the Reunion

The comment section of Giudice’s post was soon filled with reactions from fans, with many expressing their sympathies at the death of the RHONJ star’s mother. However, others pointed out how different she looked back then, with one person writing, “Tre looks soooo different.” Another person said, “She wouldn’t recognize you today with all your face changes.”

Someone told her that she was much more beautiful in the throwback photo and that her lips are too big now. One comment stated, “Look how beautiful she looked before all the surgery. Great hair, regular makeup, natural…..wow.” Someone else said, “she looks so much better natural.”

In addition to those comments, Giudice also took a lot of heat for her confrontation with her brother Joe Gorga during the RHONJ season 12 reunion. Many people wrote that Giudice’s mother would have “been ashamed” of how Giudice treated her brother.

Giudice & Her Brother Butted Heads in the First Two Parts of the Reunion

The first part of RHONJ’s season 12 reunion ended with Gorga storming off the stage and announcing that he was quitting the show after feeling constantly put down by his sister Giudice. In the lead-up to that, Giudice criticized Gorga and said she felt that he was “too involved” in the women’s drama, calling him a “b**** boy.”

Giudice said it wasn’t meant to put her brother down and she’d say the same thing to her fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, if he was that involved. She added that being called a “b**** boy” is “not a bad thing” at which point the reunion host Andy Cohen said it’s “not a good thing.” At that point, Gorga stormed off the set and called out, “You know what, be a sister once in a while.”

After the first part of the reunion aired, Giudice was slammed for her criticisms of her brother and she later posted an apology in the comments of one of Gorga’s Instagram posts, writing, “I am so sorry did not mean that at all there was so much going on during the taping that I lost myself. Love you tons XOXO.”

During part two of the reunion, viewers saw Giudice head backstage to speak with Gorga and Andy Cohen arrived to play mediator as the siblings continued yelling at each other. Gorga’s wife, RHONJ star Melissa Gorga, also went backstage to tell her husband not to let Giudice get to him.

The third part of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

