Teresa Giudice Reveals She’s Ready to Make a Move

Teresa Giudice has been a star on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since its first season in 2009. The New Jersey-based mom of four is known as the main star of the Bravo reality show, and early on, her famous table flip became a defining moment for the series. Giudice is so integral to the show that RHONJ even went on a filming hiatus in 2015 while she served a nearly year-long prison sentence for fraud charges, per Distractify.

Giudice is also such an important part of the Housewives franchise that Bravo host Andy Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter that he considers her one of his colleagues and has “great respect” for her.

But would he support her transferring to another city in the franchise?

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Giudice Said She Wants to Move to California Within 4 Years

On November 18, 2022, Giudice was a guest on the “Scheananagins with Scheana Shay” podcast. During her chat with the “Vanderpump Rules” star, Giudice revealed that she is jealous that she doesn’t live in California after spending a lot of time in Los Angeles this year while competing on ‘Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’m putting it out into the universe…I really believe in that, I’m all about the namaste,” Giudice said. “In four years, I think I want to be to California. My youngest will go off to college…”

Giudice noted that her husband, Luis Ruelas, has talked about buying a house in Florida, but she told Shay that she is leaning towards a West Coast move – and that she would also consider a move to one of the Real Housewives shows based in Beverly Hills or Orange County.

“Yeah, of course, why not,” Giudice said of a potential franchise switch. “Yeah, but those b****es know how to cut a b****, you know what I’m saying,” she added of the West Coast casts.

After Shay pointed out that all of the Real Housewives shows can get cutthroat, Giudice agreed. “Our franchise, not me… they play dirty,” she said, adding that Beverly Hills is “so hot right now.”

Teresa Giudice Recently Said She Will Stay on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Until the End

If Giudice were to hop to another city, it probably wouldn’t be until after RHONJ ends its run. During a November 2022 interview on Carlos King’s “Reality With the King” podcast, she promised, “[I’m staying] until the end.”

“Nobody’s gonna scare me away,” she added. “I started it. I’m gonna finish it — as long as Bravo wants me.”

Giudice recently wrapped an extremely intense 13th season of RHONJ that culminated in a blowout fight with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa. The siblings remain estranged, and Gorga skipped his sister’s wedding to Ruelas in August.

In a September 2022 interview with Metro UK, Guidice promised that even after all of the family drama that took place, she has no intention of quitting the show she has been on for 13 seasons.

“I’m going to be on it until they want me off,” Giudice said in the interview. “I’m always going to be on.”

