RHONJ Star Reveals Plan to Move Out of Jersey Following Volatile Season 14

Teresa Giudice will be saying adios to New Jersey.

In a July 2024 interview, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star revealed that her mansion in Montville, New Jersey is not her “forever” home—and neither is Jersey for that matter.

Speaking with BravoTV.com, Giudice shared that she wants her youngest daughter, Audriana, to go to the University of Miami because that’s a city she may want to move to with her husband Luis Ruelas. “Eventually I want to move to the warm weather,” Giudice, 52, admitted. When asked if her current home in New Jersey is her “forever home,” the mom of four confirmed, “No.”

“We are looking at properties now,” she added. “It’s between California and Florida. So, we’re looking at properties, yeah. So even if we get something now and then eventually when Audriana is done with high school then we’ll do the six months and six months. Like six months in Jersey then six months in wherever we pick, either California or Florida. Just warm weather. Yes, all year round. Yes, that’s what I want.”

Giudice’s comments come amid one of the most volatile seasons of RHONJ in history. The Bravo star is estranged from several of her co-stars, including her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and former friend Margaret Josephs.

Teresa Giudice Previously Talked About Moving to California

This is not the first time Giudice has talked about moving. In November 2022, the RHONJ OG was a guest on the “Scheananagins with Scheana Shay” podcast where she admitted that she longed to live in California after spending time in Los Angeles while competing on “Dancing With the Stars” that fall.

“I’m putting it out into the universe…I really believe in that, I’m all about the namaste,” Giudice said at the time. “In four years, I think I want to be to California. My youngest will go off to college…”

Giudice revealed that her husband talked about buying a house in Florida, but she was leaning towards a move to the West Coast. “I’m jealous. I want to be where you guys are. Like the warm weather,” Giudice told the “Vanderpump Rules” star at the time.

Teresa Giudice Called Her New Jersey Home Her ‘Sanctuary’

Although it’s not her “forever home,” Giudice and Ruelas’ New Jersey mansion is going to be tough to top. According to Page Six, the RHONJ couple paid over $3.3 million for their sprawling stone abode in 2021.

The seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom house is regularly featured on RHONJ. It includes a huge gourmet kitchen that fits their large blended family as well as a home gym, movie theater, and gorgeous outdoor entrainment area with a swimming pool.

An insider close to Giudice said the home is a “Beverly Hills-style mansion in New Jersey” and described it as “absolutely breathtaking. “They paid significant attention to detail,” the insider told Page Six.

In an interview with BravoTV.com, Giudice revealed that she and Ruelas remodeled the dream home to make it the ultimate love bubble. “Luis and I built this house to be our sanctuary,” she said in 2021. “It’s all about the love, love, love, good energy, and good vibes.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Thought ‘Real Housewives’ Star Would Quit After 1 Season