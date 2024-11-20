Teresa Giudice Names Top Villains on Bravo

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is currently representing Bravo as a cast member on season 2 of E!’s “House of Villains”. In honor of her appearance on the competition series that pits villainous personalities from across the reality TV world, Giudice counted down her top Bravo villains in a November 17 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”.

Coming in as Giudice’s 5th most villainous Bravolebrity is former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore, followed by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna, former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett, and former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Monica Garcia.

Coming in as Giudice’s number 1 villain across all Bravo shows is Tom Sandoval from “Vanderpump Rules”, who made national headlines beginning in March 2023 after his affair on Ariana Madix with VPR co-star Rachel Leviss first broke.

Teresa Giudice is Working With Monica Garcia on ‘House of Villains’

Giudice is not the only “Real Housewives” star on the “House of Villains” cast, as she is joined in season 2 by “Real Housewives of Miami” and “Traitors” cast member Larsa Pippen. Not only that, both of the ladies are joined by RHOSLC’s Monica Garcia, they just might not realize it yet.

On Septmebr 18, Garcia revealed via Instagram post that she would be a part of the “House of Villains” team on season 2, but instead of competing, she was tapped to help run the competition by acting as the “voice of the house.”

“I’ve been keeping a little secret from you… The ‘House of Villains’ just got a bit chillier ❄️ So thrilled to be the voice of the house on SEASON 2 of [E!’s ‘House of Villains’] premiering on Wednesday, October 9 at [10 p.m. Eastern] on E!” Garcia wrote at the time.

Despite Garcia’s rise to fame last year on RHOSLC, her fellow “Housewives” have yet to catch on to her role as the voice of the house, which gives announcements to the players to prep them for competitions and elimination ceremonies during the run of the season.

In season 2 episode 7, after letting the players know that they needed to get ready for their next nomination ceremony, Garcia said, “Oh, and no one is finding my voice familiar?”

“Do I sound familiar?” Giudice said, mimicking Garcia. “No.”

Teresa Giudice Doesn’t Consider Herself a Villain

Although she knows who she’d put on her Bravo villains list, Giudice doesn’t consider herself a villain.

When introducing herself in the premiere episode of “House of Villains” season 2, Giudice said in a confessional, “I don’t think I’m a villain. I’m just a loud Italian. I’m a passionate Italian. If you really get to know Teresa you’re going to like her. She’s so much fun, she’s easygoing, I’m all about the love, love, love.” As she said this, the producers spliced in clips of Giudice getting in both verbal and physical altercations from her tenure on RHONJ.

“House of Villains” airs Thursday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern on E!

