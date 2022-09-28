Fans React to Teresa Giudice’s National Daughters Day Post Featuring Gia Giudice

On September 26, 2022, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice took to Instagram to celebrate National Daughters Day. She shared a picture of herself posing with her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, 21. According to the post’s caption, the picture was taken the day she performed her first routine on “Dancing with the Stars” season 31. The mother of four wore a pink bedazzled dress with a thigh slit. Meanwhile, her eldest child sported what appeared to be a bralette under an olive green jacket and matching pants.

“My first born @_giagiudice Happy National Daughter’s Day last week at my first show for @dancingwiththestars 💕 #tango #dancing #daughter,” wrote the RHONJ star in the post’s caption.

Several commenters complimented the mother and daughter duo in the comments section.

“Pink is definitely your color! You both look beautiful ❤️,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Omg you guys are so gorgeous,” added a fan.

Some social media users also commented on the fact that the mother of four did not include her other children, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana in the National Daughters Day post.

“You have three more !! 🙄,” commented an Instagram user.

“All your daughters… not just one🙌,” stated another.

“I think your suppose to post a picture of your daughters and not One daughter because that shows favoritism but to each its own,” chimed in a different person.

A few Instagram users also shared that they believed the reality television personality edited the image.

“You two are too beautiful to use filters. No judgment… just saying 🙏🏼💚Peace and love ❤️,” wrote a commenter.

“NOT THE FACETUNE….you’re gorg without it,” commented a different person.

“Can’t you post one pic without filters!!! Jeez,” stated an Instagram user.

“Seriously with the filters? Neither of you look like yourselves. Pathetic,” asserted a social media user.

“Teresa. That photoshop on your face is too much. Good lord,” shared another.

“Why does everyone photo shop their pictures to where you know it isn’t really them. Be yourself. You look almost cartoon. Gia you don’t need any filters,” added an RHONJ fan.

Teresa Giudice Shared Another Post for National Daughters Day

The RHONJ star uploaded a different picture in honor of National Daughters Day on Instagram. The photo, also posted on September 26, showed the reality television personality standing in between Gia and Milania.

“Love my daughters #nationaldauggtersday🎀 #california #daughters #loveyou,” read the caption of the post.

Some commenters shared their thoughts about the photo.

“Ugh best mom and beautiful family of daughters tre😍,” complimented a fan.

“Best mom award. Those girls are so blessed to have YOU,” shared another.

“Beautiful picture, beautiful girls ❤️,” asserted a commenter.

Jennifer Aydin Spoke About Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Teresa Giudice wed her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, on August 6, 2022. Her co-star Jennifer Aydin spoke about the ceremony during a September 2022 interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap. She shared she believed the nuptials were “something out of a fairy tale.”

“I was happy that she agreed to have them film it because I feel like she’s had fans who have been rooting for her since day one and everybody’s been dying for her to finally get her happy ending,” shared Aydin.

The mother of five also addressed that her co-star’s brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, decided to not attend her wedding.

“Everything happened so fast, and you are going to see it all unfold on the show, so I don’t really want to give too much away and it’s a really unfortunate situation. You know, I just know that at the end of the day, Teresa had a very happy day,” stated Aydin.

