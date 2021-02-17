Teresa Giudice’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

While starring on The Real Housewives of New Jersey over the past 12 years, viewers have learned a lot about Teresa Giudice’s life. On the show, Giudice has shown viewers her lavish lifestyle, including her sprawling home in Montville Township, New Jersey, and her glamorous style.

However, Giudice did run into a bit of trouble after both she and her husband, Joe Giudice, were convicted of mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud in 2014. Giudice and her husband had previously filed for bankruptcy, claiming that they were in nearly $11 million worth of debt, per People. Following their charges, Giudice spent 11 months in prison. So, how much money does the Real Housewives of New Jersey star have right now?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Giudice has a net worth of around $500,000. Here’s what you need to know about Teresa Giudice’s net worth:

1. Teresa Giudice Earns Money by Appearing on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Of course, Giudice earns money by being a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Giudice has been on the show since Season One, making her an “OG” Bravo star, along with the likes of Kyle Richards, Vicki Gunvalson, and NeNe Leakes.

According to Radar Online, Giudice earns $62,000 per episode. And, last season, there were 18 episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey–meaning that she earned $1,116,000 for the entire season!

2. Teresa Giudice Wrote a Cookbook

During her time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Giudice showed viewers just how much she loved to cook. And, because of that, Giudice published a cookbook in 2010 called Skinny Italian, which featured many of her family’s recipes. Following the success of her first book, Giudice went on to publish three more: Fabulicious!: Teresa’s Italian Family Cookbook, Fabulicious!: Fast and Fit, and Fabulicious! On the Grill.

And, it looks like Giudice’s hard work paid off. According to Women’s Health Magazine, Guidice’s Skinny Italian cookbook earned a $250,000 advance and $30,000 in royalties. Currently, all of Giudice’s cookbooks are available for purchase on Amazon.

3. Teresa Giudice Is Coming out With a Line of Workout Clothes

When Giudice came home from prison, she also came home with a new passion, which was yoga. And, it looks like she is taking her passion to the next level, as Page Six Style recently announced that Giudice is coming out with her own yoga clothing line in partnership with Electric Yoga. Giudice’s line will be called “The Love Collection by Teresa Giudice.”

“I’m all about comfort,” Guidice explained to the outlet in February 2021. “My workout line is really comfortable, really soft. You want to feel good in it because I feel like when you look good, you feel good.”

The line is reportedly set to launch in just a few short months.

4. Teresa Giudice Earns Money on Cameo

Giudice also earns money by being available on Cameo, which allows users to buy short, custom-made video clips from various celebrities and media personalities. Currently, viewers can purchase a personalized message from the Real Housewives of New Jersey star for $200.

Some of Giudice’s Cameo’s have even gone viral, as she made headlines for offering some advice to a fan who allegedly got chlamydia over this past summer.

5. Teresa Giudice Recently Bought a New House

Guidice recently announced that she has bought a new home with her new boyfriend Luis Ruelas. According to TMZ, the pair bought a $3,350,000 home in Montville, New Jersey in February 2021.

The new home features seven bedrooms, along with a library, gym, and a pool. A source revealed to the outlet that her boyfriend, Ruelas, likes to invest in real estate, and reportedly paid for a lot of the home in cash, while Giudice may act as the property manager.

READ NEXT: Melissa & Joe Gorga Face a Cheating Scandal on RHONJ