RHONJ OG Draws Line in the Sand With 2-Word Statement

Longtime “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice hinted that things are going to be changing on the show moving forward.

In an interview with Kelly Ripa on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, Giudice said that she will “never” film with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga again. While Giudice may have previously made her feelings on the matter clear, it seems as though she isn’t willing to bend, even if it means that there will be cast changes because of it.

“Never Again,” Giudice said on the July 31 episode. “First of all, to me, family is so sacred. I’m all about… you’re Italian Kelly. I’m all about ‘The Godfather’ movie. You never go against the family. I live by that, I stand by that, I’m a loyal person,” she added.

Giudice and Gorga have been at odds for years and haven’t really spoken to one another since 2022. During season 14 of RHONJ, there was a clear rift between the two women, who, for the most part, didn’t film any scenes together.

Teresa Giudice Has no Plans to Leave RHONJ

On the July 31 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Andy Cohen said that he’s been thinking of changing things up with the Jersey cast. While he’s unsure if he will completely reboot the series, Cohen hasn’t been shy about wanting some “fresh faces” on the franchise.

Meanwhile, Giudice’s sister-in-law agrees that things need to change.

“I agree with Bravo that there needs to be changes,” Gorga told ET. “I think things have gotten really toxic. There’s two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it’s coming out. It’s all coming out, because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It’s been years, so it’s all coming forward,” she added.

As for Giudice, however, she has no plans on leaving the show, which she has been a part of since its very first season. On an episode of “Live! With Kelly and Mark” that aired in early July 2024, Giudice said that she won’t exit the show unless she’s not asked back by the network.

Teresa Giudice’s Comments Come After Her Brother Spoke Out About a Potential Cast Shakeup

On the April 11 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Cohen, who serves as an executive producer on RHONJ, said that the show is not “sustainable” the way it is. While season 14 worked, Cohen said that filming with two sets of friends who don’t interact doesn’t really work for the franchise.

Now that the season is almost over, Joe Gorga has spoken out about rumors that the cast could get a serious shake-up.

“We put a lot of time and effort. We dedicated over a decade of our lives into this show, and, it would be sad, right? It would be a little sad. It is what it is, and you know, whatever happens, happens. We’ll just have to move on and when one door closes, another one opens, and we’ll just figure it out,” he said on the July 18 episode of his wife’s “On Display” podcast.

“We’ve been amazing employees,” the businessman added during the July 2024 podcast. “We kept it clean, we kept it classy, we kept it right. We’re sitting here right now, and our heads are high. We’re clean, we’re nice, and we got nothing to worry about because we did everything right. And respected the network, we respected our fans, we respected everybody,” he added.

Meanwhile, Melissa Gorga said that she and her family will be “at peace” with whatever Bravo decides to do.

