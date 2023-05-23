Teresa Giudice Shares New Footage of Her Wedding

Bravo is airing a wedding special for “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and her husband Louie Ruelas on Tuesday, May 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern, but Giudice gave fans a sneak peek at one special wedding moment ahead of the episode’s airing.

Giudice shared a video of her and Ruelas’ first looks from their wedding day on her Instagram page early in the day on May 23, writing a special message to her fans and followers in the caption, “I can’t believe the day is finally here where we get to share our special day with all of you. I’m so excited to watch this for the first time tonight and see it at the same time you see it. You guys have been part of my journey for so long and I love you so much for supporting me and celebrating our love with us!”

VIDEO: Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ First Looks

Giudice also shouted out the 35 vendors that helped bring her and Ruelas’ wedding vision to life in her post’s caption.

The post itself featured Giudice approaching her groom, who is facing away from her, for the first time in her wedding gown. Giudice taps Ruelas’ shoulder, prompting him to turn around. Ruelas was choked up as he looked at his bride, telling Giudice that she was “so beautiful. You look so beautiful.”

The video then turned into a montage showing the wedding’s bridesmaids, which included Giudice’s four daughters, Gia (22), Gabriella (19), Milania (17), and Audriana (13), as well as her “New Jersey” co-stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania. It also included shots of the couple’s reception, showing off moves from their first dance as husband and wife.

Some of Giudice’s famous friends sounded off on the nuptials in the comment section, with Catania writing, “Beyond beautiful it was a fairytale in every way”.

“You guyssss 🥹 🥹 🥹 💜 💜 💜 😂 how beautiful!!!” Daniella Karagach, “Dancing With the Stars” professional, commented. Karagach is married to Pasha Pashkov, a fellow dancer who was Giudice’s professional partner during her short-lived run on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, which began weeks after Giudice’s August wedding. Giudice and Pashkov were eliminated in week two, despite not having the lowest scores in either of the first two weeks of the competition.

Melissa Gorga Shares Cryptic Message Ahead of Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Special

Giudice’s sister-in-law and RHONJ co-star Melissa Gorga and her husband (Giudice’s brother) Joe Gorga were notably absent from Giudice’s wedding, after years of family tension culminated in a fight between the Gorgas and Giudice and Ruelas, as featured in the RHONJ season 13 finale, over accusations that Melissa had been cheating on Joe.

Ahead of Giudice’s wedding special, Melissa shared a quote to her Instagram story on May 22. The quote, which came in the form of an Instagram post from May 5, featured a box of peaches with a sign that read, “A wise man said: do not seek revenge, the rotten fruits will fall by themselves.”

Melissa gave an update on her relationship with Giudice in October 2022, between Giudice’s wedding and the season 13 RHONJ premiere (which came out in February 2023), saying at the time that she was “done” with her sister-in-law, “I got off the roller coaster. I don’t want to be on it anymore. We’ll see what happens.”

