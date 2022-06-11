Did Teresa Giudice Send out new Wedding Invitations After Leak?

Teresa Giudice and her fiance Luis Ruelas were forced to make some changes to their upcoming wedding after a guest accidentally leaked details on the internet.

“Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer was so impressed by the couple’s wedding invitation that she wanted to share it on social media. What she didn’t realize was that by sharing a video of the invite, she also shares some private details — including date, time, location, and even the wedding website complete with password — with thousands of people.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Giudice and Ruelas at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and asked the couple about the leak. Giudice said that she “called” Singer and asked her to remove the video “right now.” She said that Singer didn’t realize what she had done, something that both Giudice and Ruelas called an “honest mistake.”

Giudice admitted that she had to make some changes after the leak happened, including adding more security. However, some of her “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-stars revealed that she made other changes, too.

Dolores Catania Said Giudice Sent out New Invites to Guests

Shortly after Singer revealed Giudice and Ruelas’ invitation on social media, the couple had to spring into action. Now, Dolores Catania has confirmed that completely new invitations were sent out to wedding guests.

“She had to send out new invites,” Catania said during an interview with on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

When Megan Weaver asked if Giudice and Ruelas decided to change the location of the wedding, Catania responded, “I don’t know what she changed on them. I didn’t see mine yet.”

When Lewis pressed for more details, Catania reiterated, “I don’t know what’s being changed.”

Although Catania and Giudice go way back, Catania is not in the wedding party. The only “RHONJ” star past or present that will stand next to Giudice on her wedding day is her best friend Dina Manzo. Giudice’s four daughters will serve as maids of honor.

Melissa Gorga Confirmed What Giudice & Ruelas Changed

Giudice’s older brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix special “Halftime” and were asked about Singer’s accidental leak.

“That was crazy,” Melissa told the outlet. “[Teresa] had to send out a new invitation with a new password and new details,” she added.

“At first I was like, ‘Is this a joke?’ But Ramona accidentally really did that,” she continued.

Giudice and Ruelas are set to exchange vows on August 6, 2022, in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Melissa is not in the wedding, which caused a bit of drama between them. In an interview with Extra, Melissa said that she and Joe are more than willing to set aside the “family drama” for the couple’s upcoming big day.

“At the end of the day, everybody just wants to see Teresa happy,” Melissa told the outlet. “So I think we’re going to see her happily ever after finally. I’m happy for her,” she added.

