Teresa Giudice Drags Her Brother as an ‘Opportunist’ Following Viral Video

Teresa Giudice isn’t holding back when it comes to expressing the feelings she has about her brother, Joe Gorga.

In an interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared her take on her brother’s decision to share a video of when he bumped into Giudice’s ex, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas.

“That’s my brother… I think he told somebody that he got 10 million views on it. Oh, okay, opportunist… You first talk about him and say nasty things about him, but then you post a video with him? I mean, it doesn’t make sense,” Teresa Giudice said.

However, Melissa Gorga disagrees. On the February 23, 2023, episode of the “On Display” podcast, Melissa Gorga shared exactly how the moment came to be — and why her husband decided to share it.

“We truly wanted to shed light on a positive moment, and that’s why Joe [Gorga] decided to post this video,” Melissa Gorga said, stressing that the meeting was 100% “not planned.”

Teresa Giudice Said Joe Giudice Had No Idea Someone Had Filmed the Interaction

Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga were in the Bahamas on vacation when they bumped into Joe Giudice at a bar inside their hotel. Someone filmed the interaction, and Joe Gorga posted it on Instagram without any sound.

“Both walked into the same bar at the same time. A lot of history there. We have memories since we were kids. I’m happy he’s doing well and looks good. We were both happy to see each other and catch up. Glad someone caught it,” Joe Gorga captioned the post, which was uploaded on February 19, 2023.

While talking about the video, Teresa Giudice said that she spoke with her ex-husband after the fact and he said that he had no idea someone was recording the interaction. “He told me, ‘we saw each other for like 2 minutes,'” Teresa Giudice said on “Housewives Nightcap.”

Meanwhile, Melissa Gorga said that it was obvious that people were going to have their phones out.

“When Joe and Joe run into each other after all these years, you can bet your a** the cameras are gonna go up. It’s like hell froze over for a minute, honestly,” she explained.

Melissa Gorga Admitted Being Anxious When She Saw Joe Giudice

Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice were married from 1999 through 2020. They broke things off after Joe Giudice got out of prison following his fraud conviction.

Although the two wanted to stay together, the time apart and the stress of everything they’d been through when it came to their legal problems essentially made them grow apart. Once they learned that Joe Giudice was going to be deported, that seemed to really solidify their split, according to People magazine.

The Giudices and the Gorgas have a lot of history. Moreover, the two guys haven’t seen each other in years. So, when Joe Giudice and Joe Gorga came face-to-face in the Bahamas a flood of emotions and memories came back — at least for Joe Gorga.

When Melissa Gorga first saw Joe Giudice, she admitted that she felt awkward and nervous. She said she kept her head down and kept walking, knowing that her husband, who was a few people behind her, would see him and could make a move to say hello if he wanted to.

And, for those wondering why Joe Giudice seemed a little uncomfortable in the video, Melissa Gorga said it was because there were so many people around.

“I think Joe Giudice may have felt a little awkward for a minute because we were with a lot of people,” she shared on her podcast.

Joe Giudice had a good relationship with Teresa Giudice despite their divorce. In fact, he sat down with her for an episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast where the two proved that they’ve moved on.

Teresa Giudice got remarried to Louie Ruelas in August 2022.

