RHONJ Star Thinks Teresa Giudice Is Getting Overwhelmed Trying to Defend Husband

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Frank Catania shared his thoughts about his castmate Teresa Giudice on the June 23 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. During the podcast episode, Arroyave seemed to reference Giudice’s ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. The RHOBH alum stated that she is “starting to feel worried for [Giudice].” She asked Catania if he believes the 51-year-old is making her situation “worse” or “is just trying to protect whatever reputations [she and her husband, Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas] have left.”

Catania stated that he believes Giudice has had to come to her husband’s defense.

“I think Teresa is just getting overwhelmed on having try to defend her husband. He is getting hit from every single avenue, coming from here, coming from there, and I think she’s just — she’s losing it, you know … She’s just getting pressure from all over the place,” said the reality television personality.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Catania referenced that he accused Ruelas of hiring private investigator “Bo Dietl to do a slander campaign against [him] and Joe Gorga” during the season 13 reunion, filmed on April 20. Ruelas denied the claim. Catania revealed that he met with Ruelas to discuss their issues after the third part of the reunion aired on June 14. He stated the 48-year-old was unable to convince him that “he didn’t do what [Catania] thought he did” during their meeting.

Catania stated, however, he appreciated that Ruelas reached out to him. He explained that while they are not close, he does not currently have any issues with the businessman.

“Louie and I, at this particular time, whatever we had is over with and done,” said Catania.

Teresa Giudice Commented on Rumors She Has Been Having Relationship Issues

Giudice stated that the rumors she and her husband have been having relationship issues are false on the June 21 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches.”

“I love and adore him so much,” said the mother of four.

She also asserted that she and Ruelas would not fabricate relationship issues for RHONJ. She stated that she authentically presents herself on the Bravo series.

“I play like what’s really going on in my life,” said Giudice.

The RHONJ star also stated that she has “a lot going on in [her] life” so she does not need to make up an RHONJ storyline involving her marriage. She said she has been busy with her “YouTube cooking channel,” recording her podcast, and spending time with her children.

Giudice disclosed, however, that she was having difficulty coming to terms with her daughter, Gabriella Giudice, beginning her studies at the University of Michigan later this year.

“Gabriella is leaving me, and I’m like so sad about that,” said Giudice tearfully. “Like no, I’m so sad, you don’t understand guys, I keep crying about that.”

Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Stated They Are Protective of Each Other in May 2023

During a May 2023 appearance on “Sherri” with Giudice, Ruelas noted that some of his wife’s RHONJ castmates have not been receptive to him. He stated that he believed they “came for” him on the show because “they’re fighting for [his] wife’s seat.”

“They’re not going to go for her. They’re going to come for me, you know what I’m saying, I’m next in line,” said Ruelas.

Giudice stated that she did not appreciate her castmates’ behavior toward Ruelas.

“They can’t come for me, so, of course, they want to come for my honey and I was like, no you’re not doing that … I was very protective of him,” said the reality television star.

Ruelas chimed in that he also feels protective of Giudice, especially after watching past seasons of RHONJ.

“It’s been hard watching Teresa being alone after being together, looking back, and watching the history of the shows and seeing truth behind things or some truth behind things, and I just wanted to be by her side,” said Ruelas.