Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Parenting Challenges: ‘I Definitely Want Them Out’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice stated that she has had some “challenges” with her children, Gia Giudice, 22, Gabriella Giudice, 19, Milania Giudice, 17, and Audriana Giudice, 13, who she shares with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. The RHONJ star shared she believes parents “should stop at two” children.

“What was I thinking having four kids … I tell my kids, anytime you give me a hard time, I hope you get it 10 times worse,” said Teresa Giudice.

While recording the June 28 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” Teresa Giudice noted that all of her daughters are living in her and her husband’s Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ Montville, New Jersey home. She stated Gabriella Giudice will be away at the University of Michigan in the fall. The mother of four also explained Gia Giudice is living with her family because she is going to continue interning at a law firm. Teresa Giudice stated that she “definitely want[s] them out” and revealed she “keep[s] telling them, ‘[If] you don’t like my rules – see ya, bye.’”

The RHONJ star also stated that “sometimes [Milania Giudice] doesn’t follow the rules,” which upsets her because she grew up in a strict household. She said she had a curfew until she moved out of her late parents, Antonia Gorga and Giacinto Gorga’s house when she was 27 after she married her first husband. She stated that while she tells her 17-year-old daughter, she “need[s] to obey the rules,” she does not “want to be as strict as [her] parents.” She also shared that Ruelas, who has two sons, Nicholas Ruelas, and David Ruelas, does not feel comfortable reprimanding her children.

“What makes it hard too is that Joe is not here and Louie — I feel bad for him because he’s a step dad and you know, sometimes I say to him, I’m like, ‘Can you help me, can you jump in, and can you, like, say something?’ And then he’s like ‘Uh’ — he doesn’t want them to hate him. You know, he’s not their dad,” said Teresa Giudice.

She stated that she will call her ex-husband, who lives in the Bahamas, to help her talk to their children when they misbehave.

The “Skinny Italian” author also shared that Ruelas is looking forward to eventually becoming a grandparent. She stated, however, that she is in no hurry to have grandchildren.

Milania Giudice Uploaded a Video of Her Pranking Her Mother

On July 3, Milania Giudice uploaded a YouTube video that showed her pranking her mother. While she was driving, she called Teresa Giudice to tell her she “just got pulled over” for speeding and told the police officer she was in a hurry “because [her] mom fell down on the stairs.” She requested her mother to “be on the stairs” when the police arrived. Teresa Giudice replied, “You’re a f***** a***** Milania,” but agreed to appear injured for the sake of her daughter.

Milania Giudice also called Ruelas to let him know she was lying about the situation. Ruelas appreciated being included in the prank, stating, “Holy s***, this is so f***** fun, I love this.” When the 17-year-old arrived home, her mother was sitting at the end of her stairs holding a bag of frozen shrimp to her leg. She appeared annoyed when her daughter revealed she tricked her.

Milania Giudice Spoke About Filming ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Milania Giudice appeared on the July 5 episode of “Namaste B$tches.” She referenced that she has starred on RHONJ since its first season, which premiered in 2009. She revealed that she does not watch the Bravo series for several reasons.

“Sometimes I would get embarrassed of seeing myself on the show, or I just didn’t want to see somethings, sometimes watching the show, like, would make me angry or upset, so I was like let me not watch that show,” said the high school student.

The 17-year-old also stated that she is sometimes surprised by her past behavior on the Bravo franchise.

“Sometimes I look back and I’m like why was I acting like that? Sometimes I’m like oh god. But you know what, it’s whatever, like I hope people know that when you grow up, you go through changes,” said Milania Giudice.