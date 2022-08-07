PHOTOS: How Teresa Giudice Kept Her Parents Close at Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruelas on August 6, 2022, in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The “Real Housewives” star made sure to include several nods to her late parents, Giacinto and Antonia Gorga, both of whom died before getting to meet Giudice’s now husband.

Antonia Gorga died in March 2017 after a battle with pneumonia, according to People magazine. Giudice’s mom was just 66-years-old. Four years later, Giacinto died after being diagnosed with COPD and having some heart problems, according to The Sun.

“My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I. I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy. You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life,” Giudice wrote on Instagram at the time (via People).

And while Giudice’s wedding day was incredibly special to her, it was also very emotional because her parents weren’t there.

Giudice’s Veil Had a Special Message for Her Parents

Giudice wanted to add a special something to her wedding attire in honor of her parents, so she worked with fashion designer Mark Zunino to make it happen. Together, Giudice and Zunino agreed to add some extra detail to the super long veil that Giudice wore during the ceremony.

“Wishing @teresagiudice and @louiearuelas all the best! It was such an honor designing your wedding gown! CHEERS to the future,” Zunino captioned a post on August 6, 2022.

There were three hearts embroidered on the veil and, at the bottom, the words “sempre insieme” which translates to “always together.” These words have a special place in Giudice’s heart. In March 2021, Giudice inked the words on her body as a way to remember her parents. In addition, when she and Ruelas moved into their new home, he surprised her with a special etching of the words in a stone in the backyard.

It’s not surprising that Giudice would include “sempre insieme” at her wedding.

Giudice Walked Down the Aisle to ‘Ave Maria’

Giudice did not have her father to walk her down the aisle when she married Ruelas on August 6, 2022, but she did want to make sure that her parents were remembered as she embarked on this new journey.

Giudice chose to walk herself down the aisle, carrying a huge bouquet of white flowers as she approached the makeshift altar. According to People magazine, Giudice walked down the aisle to the song “Ave Maria,” which was a nod to her late parents.

Gia Giudice Spoke About Her Late Grandparents in Her Reception Speech

At the reception, Giudice’s children gave a joint speech and her daughter Gia Giudice talked about her grandparents during her portion. Part of the speeches were shared on Instagram Stories by Caroline Rauseo who attended the wedding.

“[Nonno] is dancing with you right now for your father-daughter dance and was holding your arm down the aisle as Nonna is admiring your beauty inside and out,” Gia said. “The love that they had was a love that reminds me of my mom and Luis’ as they’ll wish for the both of you,” she continued.

“Sempre insieme. Always together. And, as nonno would say, chin chin,” she added, asked the guests to raise their glasses for a toast.

