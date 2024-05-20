RHONJ Star Drags Teresa Giudice & Fans Are Supporting the OG

The 14th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has just begun and things are already heating up. With Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga still at odds, the other women have clearly taken sides and don’t seem to be backing down.

Rachel Fuda, who joined the show in a full-time role on season 13, has been a Gorga stan from the jump. Now, she is accusing Giudice of using her and her family for a storyline on the show.

“I think that she has been on this show for so long and it just solidifies her relevancy and her paycheck — you’re welcome,” Fuda told Us Weekly. Her comments come after Giudice started spreading rumors that Fuda’s husband, John Fuda, was a “drug dealer.”

“Who else does she have, right? Melissa‘s off. Margaret‘s off. She’s not going to fight with Dolores. Jen‘s so far up her butt, she can’t even see her eyeballs. And then who else do we have? I mean, Jen Fessler is not going to. … I was the last resort,” Fuda continued.

Fans Reacted to Rachel Fuda’s Comments on Reddit

Shortly after Rachel Fuda’s interview with Us Weekly went live, dozens of fans took to Reddit to discuss her comments.

“She’s beyond delusional to think Tre needs her for a storyline. People LOVE Tre and would eat up anything she serves. Also why is she lying about John only selling weed when his criminal record says otherwise???” one person said.

“She literally is the one that keeps trying to start a fight with her. She chased teresa, trying to leave, to try and instigate a fight at Fessler’s bday. Louie was trying to privately discuss whatever, and dildo wanted cameras,” someone else added, referring to John Fuda.

“How can you say this in your second season when Teresa is an OG? She’s got balls I’ll give her that,” a third Redditor wrote.

“Babe….Teresa Giudice is the show. She puts all of on her back,” a fourth comment read.

Rachel Fuda Accused Teresa Giudice of ‘Manipulation’ & ‘Gaslighting’

In another interview, this time with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Rachel Fuda took another shot at Giudice in reference to the things that the OG has said about John Fuda.

“It’s manipulation and gaslighting at its pinnacle. You have to be kidding me,” Rachel Fuda said. “So you throw this fuel on this fire and then you turn around and say, ‘But I think he’s a great dad and he’s a great husband,'” she continued.

“You don’t get to make judgments about anybody. He’s my husband. He’s fantastic. He’s a fantastic father and he is a successful businessman who has built his life to what it is now and you are taking his life and you are manipulating his story,” she added.

Meanwhile, John Fuda feels similarly.

“I’m really disgusted with her actions because I think she’s been through it. So she should know by putting a varsity letter on me, how messed up that is considering I’m taking care of three children and my wife. Why would you hit my business? I’m not a main character,” he said on the podcast.

