Teresa Giudice Reveals ‘Blessing in Disguise’ in Gorga Feud

Teresa Giudice is choosing to look at the positives when it comes to her feud with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

During a Nov. 8 episode of producer Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality With The King,” the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star revealed what she calls a “blessing in disguise” in the clash with her family. While on the podcast, Giudice admitted that she never watched the show in the past and that maybe, it turned out to be a good thing when it came to her relationship with her brother.

“I never watched the show, everybody knows it,” Giudice said. “Everybody knows I never watched the show because I couldn’t stand watching. I think that was a blessing in disguise for me not to watch the show… because now I’m starting to watch the show, and I’m watching everything that my brother and Melissa said about me.”

Giudice continued, “It’s heart-wrenching, devastating, it’s the worst. I can’t even believe my brother and melissa would say things like that about me, like I swear to God, when I see it now, now that I’m watching it, it’s like, that’s why I didn’t watch it. I would’ve got more upset, it would’ve been more fighting and it would’ve hurt my parents even more.”

Although Giudice and her brother have always had their ups and downs while starring together on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” the family is in a rough place right now and they are not on speaking terms. The two also did not attend Giudice’s August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas. Melissa Gorga has hinted that their feud has something to do with what happened on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 finale, which viewers have yet to see.

Teresa Giudice’s Daughter, Gia, Has Spoken out About Where She Stands With Her Uncle

While at BravoCon 2022, Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, 21, gave an update on the current relationship she has with her uncle. At one point when Giudice was younger, the two of them were extremely close, but throughout the years, they have also faced their fair share of disagreements, including one that was aired on last season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“We don’t really talk as much now, but it’s OK,” Giudice told Page Six at the October 2022 event. “I’m sure we’ll move forward somehow.”

Giudice added, “I texted my uncle for [his] birthday just out of respect — and for the holidays. He texted back just like, ‘Thank you.’”

Teresa Giudice Said That This Upcoming Season of RHONJ Will Make People Think Differently of Her

According to Giudice, this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will shed new light on their family feud, especially when it comes to how viewers might see Giudice.

“It’s gonna blow your minds away,” Giudice told Us Weekly in September 2022. “It’s very sad. … People thought a certain way about me, and then they’re gonna be like, ‘Wow, we were so wrong.’ I think … when you watch this season [you’ll see that] I kept my mouth shut a lot over 10 years.”

Giudice continued, “Don’t forget, my parents were around back then. So, I tried to keep the peace for a long time and … you know, somebody could only take so much for so long. It’s not happening anymore. … I think everybody’s … gonna be blown away.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is excepted to premiere this winter on Bravo.

READ NEXT: ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Star Announces Engagement