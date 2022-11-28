RHONJ Star Compares the Show to Being in High School

Teresa Giudice is not too impressed with the cast of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” right now.

During a Sept. 28 episode of her podcast with cohost Melissa Pfeister, “Namaste B$tches,” the star likened being on the franchise to being in high school and revealed why she’s not a fan of that type of behavior.

“I don’t like how our show is so like that, like sides,” Giudice explained during the podcast. “It’s so high school-ish. I don’t like how Jersey is, because it’s like pick a side… It’s like, I think you should be kind to everyone and then make your decision based on if you click with that person or not. Don’t be a follower, be a leader.”

This winter, Bravo is expected to air season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” which looks like it will deliver a lot of “high school-ish” drama to the viewers. Currently, Giudice is not speaking to her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, after a major fight broke out during the finale taping, according to Page Six. The Gorga family also did not attend Giudice’s August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas, which took place shortly after the season wrapped.

Dolores Catania Spoke About the ‘Insane’ Season 13 Finale at BravoCon 2022

While speaking with Access Hollywood at BravoCon 2022, Giudice’s friend and costar, Dolores Catania, teased the season 13 finale, calling it “insane.”

“By the way, talk about finales, don’t even ask,” Catania told the outlet at the time. “You won’t even know what to do with yourself. I’m sorry, it’s like, insane. And I threw the party.”

During the same interview, Catania also weighed in on the Giudice/Gorga feud. Catania has been friends with the sibling pair since she was little.

"The family drama you're talking about, I'm going to say it's heartbreaking to me because we've all grown up together," Catania said. "I mean, I've known them since they were little and I always look at them as when they were just brother and sister who loved each other more than anything. And I will always look at them like that, and there's always hope that things can move forward."

According to star Jennifer Aydin, this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is not only dramatic but a little emotional, too.

“There’s of course a lot of drama and there’s also some sad aspects to it, as we all know,” Aydin said during the “Housewife 2 Housewife” panel at BravoCon 2022, according to Us Weekly.

Giudice seems to agree. During a September 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Giudice claimed that the new season will be mind-blowing for viewers.

“It’s gonna blow your minds away,” Giudice said at the time “It’s very sad. … People thought a certain way about me, and then they’re gonna be like, ‘Wow, we were so wrong.’ I think … when you watch this season [you’ll see that] I kept my mouth shut a lot over 10 years.”

Viewers can catch the season 13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” coming to Bravo this winter.

