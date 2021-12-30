LOOK: Fans Think Teresa Giudice Might Be Pregnant After Recent Instagram Photo

Fans are speculating about Teresa Giudice after the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a photo on Instagram.

On December 29, 2021, Teresa shared a photo of her and her fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, on Instagram. In the photo, Louie had his hand on Teresa’s belly and that has fans wondering if there’s a baby on the way.

Here’s everything we know:

Fans Are Wondering if Teresa Is Expecting a Child With New Fiancé Louie ‘That Baby Would Be Gorgeous’

Fans took to Teresa’s comments to speculate about the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star being pregnant.

“His hand is on her belly!” a fan wrote on Instagram. “Please let it be! That baby would be gorgeous.” Another fan agreed with the comment saying, “that’s what I was thinking.”

“What is with the belly touching?” another fan commented. “He’s patting her belly? Baby?” another fan wrote.

“Why is he holding your stomach Pregnancy she wants a boy,” a fan wrote. “He’s holding your belly, are you pregnant?” another fan asked.

“Why is he holding her tummy?!?” someone else wrote.

Other fans jumped in to point out how unlikely it would be for her to be pregnant at her age. Teresa is 49 years old.

“They don’t wants no kids in their 50’s!” a fan wrote. Another fan replied saying, “I had my son at 49! He is beautiful! We are healthy and amazing!”

Subscribe to the Heavy on Real Housewives newsletter here.

Teresa Considering Freezing Her Eggs and Trying for a Boy in 2020

In March 2020, before Teresa began dating Louie, she mentioned her desire to try for a boy with her next love interest.

“Yes,” she told Andy Cohen when asked if she wanted more children at the RHONJ reunion that year. “I would love to have a little boy. I might freeze my eggs.”

She also mentioned wanting to marry a Jewish man at the reunion.

“My first guy was Italian. I want my next guy to be Jewish. I heard Jewish men makes the best husbands.”

Teresa currently has four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana who she shares with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Louie has two sons, one with autism. The mother of his boys is his ex-wife Marissa DiMartino, according to The Sun.

According to his company’s official bio, Louie pays special focus to children with special needs.

“With all that he has accomplished, Louie is committed to paying it forward and providing vital support to those most in need. In addition to dedicating a great deal of his time advocating for children with special needs – with a particular focus on autism – Louie has also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charitable programs focused on children and families. He has a long history of volunteering his time and personal network of high profile leaders to rally support.”

On November 15, 2021, Teresa explained that the couple lives together with one of Louie’s sons and three of Teresa’s four daughters.

“We live together. Gia’s at college, and his son lives with us. He has two sons. His 17-year-old son lives with us. His other son lives with his ex-wife,” Teresa told Extra. “It’s been, like, 15 months now. They love Louie. He’s so great to them. He really is. Like, I’m so lucky to have him.”

READ NEXT: RHOD Star Blasted a Fan Who Left a Nasty Comment on Instagram