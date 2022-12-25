Teresa Giudice Speaks About Her Prison Time

Teresa Giudice shared some advice to fellow reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley ahead of their upcoming stints in prison and recommended that they focus on staying together and connected as a family.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star spoke with TMZ at the Los Angeles International Airport on December 20 and she was asked about her advice for the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars, who will be serving a combined 19 years in prison after a federal judge found them guilty of several financial crimes in June 2022.

Giudice, who served 11 months in prison in 2015, said “manifesting” was very important for her and told the Chrisleys to “stand strong for [the] family and manifest while being in prison what they want when they come out.” She said, “It’s going to be very hard but they have to make the best of it,” and told TMZ that her best advice is to “be strong for their children” and “stay connected to their children and make it work.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley have three children together: Chase, 26, Savannah, 25, and Grayson, 16. Todd Chrisley has two older children, Lindsie, 33, and Kyle, 31, from his first marriage.

Teresa Giudice Recommended That Their Children Visit as Often as Possible & Shared Her Activities While in Prison

Giudice was asked by TMZ if she would suggest that the Chrisleys’ children visit them in prison and she replied, “Of course!” The RHONJ star said her children came to see her every week, though she acknowledged that her children were a lot younger at the time than the Chrisleys’ kids.

In 2015, Giudice’s four daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana were aged 14, 10, 8 and 5, respectively.

“Based on their schedule, at least, go once a month,” Giudice suggested to the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars. She reiterated that it was important to “keep connected” and “stay strong together.”

Additionally, Giudice told TMZ she kept busy while in prison by doing exercises and yoga every day, manifesting, and said, “I wrote my book when I was in prison.”

Todd & Julie Chrisley Were Convicted of Bank Fraud & Tax Evasion & Sentenced to 19 Years in Prison Collectively But They Have Appealed

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022. Since being charged, the couple has maintained their innocence, People reported, and have appealed their conviction. However, they will have to stay in prison throughout the appeal.

Both reality stars are ordered to report to prison in Florida on January 17. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months probation and his wife Julie received seven years and 16 months probation.

Todd Chrisley’s daughter Lindsie recently told People that they’re “living every day like it’s [their] last.” She said they’re spending time with their children in Nashville and are “dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies as well as with their children.” She added that the focus for all of them is on family and the holidays.

