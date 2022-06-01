Teresa Giudice Provides Rare Update on Daughter Gabriella

Teresa Giudice has been a staple on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since the franchise’s inception. Viewers have watched her four daughters grow up over the past twelve seasons of the show and many are invested in the well-being of the girls.

Giudice welcomed Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana with her now-ex-husband Joe Giudice. These days, of the girls live with their mom and her fiance Luis Ruelas while Joe calls the Bahamas homes after getting deported to Italy and then relocating to be in the same timezone as his kids, according to Bravo.

In 2022, the oldest Giudice daughter took more of an interest in reality television and landed a bigger role on RHONJ. And while Gia’s younger sisters have all been featured on the show from time-to-time, Gabriella has always preferred to stay out of the spotlight, according to The Sun.

However, Teresa spoke with Bravo’s Daily Dish at the NBCU Upfronts in May 2022 and gave a rare update on Gabriella.

Gabriella Is Set to Graduate From High School in 2023

Teresa and Joe’s second-oldest daughter will be graduating from high school in 2023 and is already starting to think about college. Teresa opened up about the process — and what Gabriella’s mindset is — preparing for this next phase of life.

“We have to start looking at colleges. At first, she wanted to be a CIA agent, and then she saw how much money they made, and now she’s changed her mind. So, like, I can’t wait to see what college she goes to, because she is my smartest kid. I can’t wait to start looking at colleges with her and see where she ends up,” Teresa told Bravo’s Daily Dish.

“She does amazing at school. She’s so smart. [I] get letters from all the teachers all the time saying how amazing she is,” Teresa gushed.

In 2019, Teresa told Page Six that Gabriella was an honors student and “super smart.” The reality star felt fairly confident that her daughter would be “able to get into any school she wants.”

Gabriella Appears the Least on Her Mom’s Social Media

Both Teresa and Joe seem to honor Gabriella’s wishes of staying out of the public eye. In fact, a scroll through Teresa’s Instagram account and you’ll have to go fairly far back to see any pictures of Gabriella by herself.

In fact, the most recent seems to be from her sweet 16 in October 2020, and even then, there aren’t a ton of shots. In 2021, Teresa shared a handful of photos of Gabriella, who doesn’t appear to have her own public-facing Instagram account. None of the photos that Teresa shared were of Gabriella by herself.

Meanwhile, Gabriella’s older sister Gia has her own social media account and is very active on Instagram. Their younger sister Milania is active on Instagram and TikTok and hasn’t been shy about being in front of the camera. And, the youngest Giudice child, Audriana, loves to dance and always seems camera ready when her mom wants to grab a pic.

