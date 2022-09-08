Bravo Alum on Teresa Giudice’s Relationship With Husband: ‘He’s Love Bombing’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice wed her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022. In RHONJ season 12, her co-star, Margaret Josephs, inquired about Ruelas when she discovered a video of him begging an unnamed woman while on a beach surrounded by men. The fashion designer also referenced he had abuse allegations against him.

During an August 2022 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, former “Shahs of Sunset” star Mercedes “MJ” Javid shared her thoughts about Giudice’s relationship with her new husband.

While recording the “Behind The Velvet Rope” episode, Javid shared that she believes Giudice appreciates the passionate aspects of her relationship with Ruelas.

“It’s just like this high school smile that lights up her face and then the other side is the dark side, where he’s love bombing her and he has red flags from every freaking angle. So that’s what I think,” stated Javid.

The former “Shahs of Sunset” star’s husband, Tommy Feight, suggested that he believed Ruelas and Giudice rushed into marriage.

“These shows put a spotlight on a lot of s***, you know what I mean, and they show the warts sometimes so why put that added pressure? You know what I mean, if it’s fun and everything is cool now then let us have fun on TV for a little bit before we’re going to — you want to marry, we get that pressure put onto you,” said Feight.

Javid also mentioned that Giudice’s first marriage to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, was turbulent.

“Teresa is basically like referred to by her husband for 20 years as his b**** wife, right, and then she has to see that on replay over and over again and then she has to go to prison for him and then watch her parents not be around,” said the former Bravo personality. “And then this great guy comes along and she’s feeling feelings that she hasn’t felt for many, many years and then she’s potentially becoming like a victim of her own love bomb. Like it’s such a high she doesn’t even know what she’s doing.”

Teresa Giudice Celebrated Her One Month Anniversary on Instagram

On September 6, 2022, Giudice took to Instagram to celebrate her one-month wedding anniversary. The post featured six pictures taken at her nuptials.

“Happy 1 Month Anniversary @louiearuelas! I can’t believe it’s already been a month but time moves fast when you’re having fun the way we are! Our wedding really was a dream come true and walking down the aisle towards our beautiful children and the love of my life was a moment I will cherish forever. Babe, your love is everything I’ve ever dreamed of. Thank you to everyone for loving us and supporting us, all of your messages mean so much to me. Can’t wait to share more wedding pictures and videos with everyone soon!” wrote the 50-year-old in the caption of the post.

Giudice’s co-star Jennifer Aydin gave her well wishes in the comments section.

“Happy 1 month!” wrote the mother of five.

The thirteenth season of RHONJ is currently in production.

