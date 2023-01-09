RHONJ Alum Says Teresa Giudice ‘Wouldn’t Know What Respect Was if She Fell Over It’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Kim DePaola gave her opinion on her former co-stars during a December 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef. While recording the podcast episode, DePaola discussed the trailer for the thirteenth season of RHONJ that showed Melissa Gorga getting upset over Teresa Giudice’s treatment of her mother, Donna Marco. According to the 61-year-old, Marco was not invited to be a guest at Giudice’s August 6 nuptials. DePaola criticized her former castmate for the alleged decision. She asserted that the “Skinny Italian: Eat It and Enjoy It” author is indifferent to others besides her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“She wouldn’t even think — it wouldn’t even cross her mind to invite Melissa’s mother. She don’t even think along those lines about respect, she’s full of baloney, okay, full of — she wouldn’t know what respect was if she fell over it. That was wrong,” said the former Bravo personality.

DePaola then shared she has heard that Melissa’s mother “is a lovely woman.” She also accused Giudice of only caring about spending time with wealthy individuals.

“Teresa doesn’t know about lovely, she don’t care about that s***. She don’t care about that s***. Teresa loves money. If you have money, you’re lovely to Teresa. The more money you have, the more she wants to be your friend,” claimed the Posche owner.

Melissa Gorga Claimed There Were Several Reasons Why She Did Not Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

As fans are aware, Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, did not attend her sister-in-law’s wedding ceremony. While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2022, the Envy Boutique owner shared the couple had numerous reasons to miss Giudice’s nuptials.

“It wasn’t just one event, I think everyone wants to think that there was one big thing that happened, that caused us to say we’re not going to this wedding. I think it was a series of events, I think it was a long time coming,” said the “On Display” singer.

Melissa then noted that she and her husband had a heated interaction with Giudice the day before her wedding during the production of the season 13 finale.

“I think I knew certain things that I couldn’t say out loud and then at the finale, they came out and just energies rose and it would feel really silly to go from that and then in 12 hours to be sitting in a pew. It would just not make any sense for us to even be there,” said the reality television personality.

Teresa Giudice Believes ‘Fame & Money’ Worsened Her Relationship With the Gorgas

During a November 2022 interview on Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality with the King,” Giudice noted that Melissa and Joe became RHONJ stars during the show’s third season. She asserted that their presence on the Bravo franchise worsened their relationship.

“Fame and money ruined my family,” stated Giudice.

The mother of four then asserted that the Gorgas “came on the show to become famous” and to receive a significant amount of money.

“That’s why I say fame and money ruined our family because that’s what ruined our family,” said the 50-year-old.

The upcoming thirteenth season of RHONJ will premiere on February 7, 2023.